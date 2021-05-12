Quartararo, recovered and to the assault of the leadership at home

05/12/2021 at 2:20 PM CEST

French Fabio Quartararo He has recovered in record time from his compartment syndrome operation, which he underwent after the problems he suffered at the Spanish GP last week. The Yamaha rider, who lost the lead in Jerez in favor of ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia ‘(Ducati), will have the opportunity this Sunday to overcome the two points (66 by 64) that separate him from the Italian. And in an unbeatable setting, the Le Mans circuit, at home.

The French GP, the fifth round on the MotoGP calendar, is always a mystery due to its unpredictable weather conditions. If the rain appears, the situation is complicated but in the dry, the Le Mans circuit is good for Quartararo, who hopes to reach “one hundred percent” in shape. “So far everything is going well, I have been at home, first resting and then training. I’m recovering little by little, but I hope to be at full capacity for this weekend & rdquor ;, points out the French Yamaha rider.

“My experience at Le Mans with the Yamaha is a very good feeling. In 2019 I did not have a very good result but the rhythm was there. Last year I did very good tests, but in the rain it is not a favorable circuit for our bike. I finished eighth, like the best Yamaha and we had some acceleration problems. But in the dry it is one of the tracks where I feel best. We will see the time, I prefer not to look at it, I really want to be there and we hope the weather is good! Fabio.

After starting the season with two wins and the lead, The Nice driver regrets that things went wrong in Jerez, although he is confident in his options to regain his World Championship head as soon as possible: “The way we finished the Spanish GP was a shame, but the positive is that we were able to confirm that we are fast enough to fight for podiums and victories this year. My operation was a success. I am optimistic about this weekend. It is always nice to go to Le Mans, because it is my home race. I will do my best to get back to be on top as soon as possible, “he says.