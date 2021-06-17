Quartararo, MotoGP leader, does not see clear his victory in the fiefdom of Márquez

06/17/2021 at 9:34 AM CEST

MotoGP has had great legends, Nieto, Rossi … and of course, Marc Márquez. The rider has been the clear dominator of the MotoGP premier class, however, his dramatic injury caused the Catalan rider to have to temporarily retire while he was able to recover. This season has been a first contact for the pilot, who He still can’t find the winning key after so long off the track.

However, since he has won all seven world championships, there is one place he has never, ever lost: Sachsenring. Not even in the lower categories it has given ground in this Grand Prix. Although everything indicates that this time he will have to surrender to the obvious.

However, Fabio Quartararo, the current leader of the World Championship, considers that it is not his best Grand Prix. In fact, the Frenchman has only achieved a ninth place as the best position in his entire career. This makes the Frenchman uncomfortable on the circuit and he thinks it is possible that he could miss a few points.

Therefore, it is quite likely that it is a career in which hard to guess which will be the winner. The lord of the castle is indisposed, and his successor does not seem to feel comfortable in the position.