Quartararo: “It was either ‘pole’ or go to the ground”

05/15/2021

On at 15:25 CEST

Nil Banos

Fabio Quartararo He is one of those riders who you know that in the qualifying session you can never be left out. Whatever the weather and track conditions, ‘El Diablo’ is going for it forever. He always wants a little more. He is insatiable in the fight against the clock. And, even more so if he competes at home, at Le Mans.

Quartararo pulled out of his hat a very good last lap launched to score pole position and start tomorrow from the first position of the starting grid. He did it in a very complicated ‘qualy’ due to inclement weather. But not even that instability could with the ’20’ of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP.

“Really the last sector, where there were patches of water … It was difficult. For me the last lap was not very good”, said the Frenchman in the parc fermé after getting off his M1 and celebrating with his team. “Before going to the ‘qualy’ I have commented to the team that with the medium-medium I do not feel very well”Fabio explained.

But his ambition, his desire to always want a little more made him go for it in the last ‘time attack’. At the last gasp he squeezed a lot to take pole position. “I went to the limit. On the last lap, with those patches, I thought it was either ‘pole’ or hitting the ground. We’ll see how it goes tomorrow but I’m very happy”, concluded the French pilot.