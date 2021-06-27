Quartararo is already the only candidate for the MotoGP title

06/27/2021

On at 18:41 CEST

It is done. there is already a unique candidate for the title world that, for the moment, has in his possession the Mallorcan Joan Mir (Suzuki). There are no longer doubts. Nine races have been held and there has been a 22-year-old boy, French, from Nice, called Fabio Quartararo, from Yamaha, nicknamed the ‘Devil’, who has achieved six podiums, four of them at the top, that is, they have been victories: Doha, Portugal, Italy and the Netherlands, with a new display of power, he and his Yamaha M1, the same bike that Maverick Viñales consider a very irregular motorcycle.

Quartararo, who has fought spectacularly today, both at the start, almost crashing his fairings, and in the first laps, with ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati), while ‘MVK’ failed again at the start, he left when he wanted to dominate with great authority a race in which tall the world believed that Viñales was going to vindicate himself, that he wants to break his contract with Yamaha (he still has one year left on his contract) to sign for Aprilia for 2022, as announced Ricard Jové, DAZN commentator.

There was no grand prize in the ‘cathedral’. With the same authority demonstrated in Doha, in Portimao and in Mugello, the ‘Devil’ has made a flawless career proving to be in ‘champion mode’, opening several seconds of advantage over his pursuers among which were all: Bagnaia, sanctioned for stepping on the green, Takaaki Nakagami (Sling), Viñales, Johann Zarco (Ducati) and Mir, because in that group there was also Àlex Rins (Suzuki), but Zarco has gotten inside a curve displacing him to the ground.

Quartararo, who in addition to these four victories has two second places at Le Mans and Sachsenring, he leaves 34 points (more than one victory) ahead of Zarco, his closest pursuer in the title fight, on vacation and will return as a favorite in the Austrian GP (double date), next August 8. The ‘Devil’ is the first Frenchman to win, in the queen category, in the ‘cathedral’.

The podium, with two Yamaha (as planned) and a Suzuki, the champion Mir, was highly anticipated, not the fantastic seventh place in Marc Márquez (Honda), who came from the last row and was greeted in his box with a standing ovation, completing, on an adverse circuit, his extraordinary triumph (11th in a row) at the Sachsenring.

“The truth is that it was a very hard race because it was very difficult for me to overtake ‘Pecco’ and, in addition, I had problems, again, with my right arm and, in the end, I was a little scared because I was afraid that Maverick would catch up with me , but I am very very happy, well, apart from the fact that I have not hit that golf ball very well with which I wanted to celebrate the victory & rdquor;, recognized the ‘Devil’, who stopped on his lap of honor and tried to hit, in the middle of the track, a golf ball with a club offered by his assistant and soul friend, Tom. Quartararo failed on his first two attempts, and on the third he threw & mldr;at two meters of your feet.

“I don’t know what happened to the clutch, I don’t know, I was blocked, then covered by Nakagami and, when I wanted to try to chase or catch up with Fabio, I didn’t arrive on time & rdquor;Viñales pointed out, while Mir acknowledged that “With this podium we parked this first part of the season that I would have liked to be better, really & rdquor ;.MotoGP World Championship: 1. Fabio QUARTARARO (France), 156 points; 2. Johann ZARCO (France), 122; 3. Francesco BAGNAIA (Italy), 109; 4. Joan Look (Spain), 101 and 5. Jack MILLER (Australia), 100.