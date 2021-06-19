Quartararo dominates in an even session

06/19/2021 at 11:09 AM CEST

.

Just three tenths of a second established the “cut” of the first ten classified with the right to enter the second direct classification, from the French Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1) to the Spanish Alex Márquez (Honda RC 213 V) in training Free practice of the MotoGP German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring circuit.

With Quartararo as a leader, highlighted the performance of a Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V), which although he finished ninth, was at all times among the fastest in the category and only a slight error when minimally exceeding the limits of the Saxon track, took him away from the fourth position in which he reached to be.

In addition to Quartararo and the brothers Marquez, the French entered the second classification Johann zarco (Ducati Desmosedici GP21), Portuguese Miguel Oliveira (KTM Rc 16), the also Spanish Jorge Martin (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) and Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia RS-GP), and the Italian Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia (Ducati Desmosedici GP21).

Ten minutes had not yet elapsed into the session when Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) went long at the entrance to turn ten and to avoid the fall he had to go straight onto the gravel to control the bike perfectly and be able to return “to black” without major consequences.

At another point on the circuit, at the beginning, turn one, who was going to the ground was the Spanish Iker Lecuone (KTM RC 16), very much in need of a good result that allows him to maintain his hopes of continuing in the MotoGP category next season -but he was last, twenty-second-, as did his teammate, the Italian Danilo Petrucci, as the Australian is already confirmed for next season in his team Remy gardner, leader of the Moto2 World Championship.

The Repsol Honda rider, far from being daunted by adversity, returned to the track to be the first to lower his record on the first day, and yet he still got the odd scare, as in turn three.

On Friday Márquez could not go beyond twelfth position, which left him out of the second direct classification, but his record of 1: 21.097 brought him up to fifth place, only surpassed by Oliveira, Quartararo and the spanish Maverick Viñales (Yamaha YZR M 1) and Alex Rins (Suzuki GSX RR).

In any case the performance of Marc Márquez On Friday he had a clear and logical explanation, since the Repsol Honda driver did not put a soft rear tire at any time and spent a long time riding with the intermediate and already used compounds, but on Saturday, as soon as he switched to the soft rear, his time immediately improved within two tenths of a second.

The second relevant pilot, because he also got it Bagnaia, but to initially go from the last place to the nineteenth and then to the eighth.

The Spanish world champion Joan Mir (Suzuki GSX RR), which climbed from sixteenth to ninth, although almost immediately the Australian Jack miller (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) which was out of the second classification, took the lead (1: 20.526) and displaced Mir to the tenth and, losing one more position, he was left out of the second direct classification.

It seemed for those moments, with just over twelve minutes of training, that the “fray” to lower the times had begun since Miller did not last a long time in first place, which he snatched Quartararo (1: 20.348), with the Japanese Takaaki nakagami (Honda RC 213 V) initially third and finally seventh.

In the final fight Maverick Viñales, who was tenth, went to the ground in turn one at the end of the straight and practically without thinking he began to run back to his workshop to try to take the second bike as soon as possible and defend, without success, his options to enter the second classification.

The same end had the Spanish Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) who fell at turn eight starring in his twelfth crash of the season to the despair of the rider, who almost always crashes in the same way, losing the front wheel. He finished nineteenth.

Joan Mir, Maverick Viñales, Alex Rins, Valentino rossi, Pol Espargaro and Iker Lecuona They did not enter the second classification and must go through the first.