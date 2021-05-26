Quartararo defends his leadership against Ducati’s ‘armada’

05/26/2021 at 2:22 PM CEST

Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), leader of the MotoGP World Championship, will have to work hard against Ducati’s ‘army’ at the Italian Grand Prix, which takes place this weekend at the Mugello circuit. The Frenchman commands the general of the World Cup, although with three men piloting a Desmosedici on his heels: Pecco Bagnaia just 1 point, Johann Zarco, at 12 and Jack Miller, winner of the last two races at Le Mans and Jerez, at 16.

Quartararo, who fell to Miller in the home race, he hopes to be the one to triumph on Italian territory now: “We had a good weekend at Le Mans in general, and I also think our potential is good for this weekend, so I’m excited to get to work. and do my best, “says the Frenchman.

“The time has come for the Mugello race weekend, a race that last year we were unable to visit, so this weekend is a bit special, plus it is also my team’s home grand prix.” recalls the world leader, not in vain the European headquarters of Yamaha is also in this area.

Your partner Maverick Viñales, who became a father for the first time this week, says he likes Mugello “very much”. “It is one of my favorite circuits on the MotoGP calendar and I usually go very fast here as it has a bit of everything. There are points on this track where I am at a good level, and in general I tend to be competitive,” says Viñales.