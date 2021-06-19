Quartararo claims to have “room for improvement”

06/19/2021 at 7:22 PM CEST

.

The French Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1), leader of the MotoGP World Championship and second in qualifying for the German Grand Prix, said that for him “it was a positive day and I believe that we still have some room for improvement for the last laps of the race. race”.

“We have done very well this morning and we have been able to do a lot of laps and in the afternoon we did the last practice sessions without stopping, so I think we still have some room for improvement for the last laps of the race,” he insists Quartararo.

“The second qualifying went very well, we all had some difficulties but I managed to take the Yamaha to the front row and everyone who starts there must be taken into account,” says the French rider.

“This is the most difficult circuit to overtake, and I think Marc Márquez and Oliveira are going strong. And Jack -Miller- too, so I think the first six out on the grid can fight for victory,” says the Yamaha rider .

As for the controversy during training, Fabio Quartararo He acknowledged that “it is a bit dangerous. I do it alone, I think it is better since I feel more confident at the tire level and I don’t need to go to anyone’s wheel, I feel more confident when I go alone in front”.