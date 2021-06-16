Quartararo arrives at the “fiefdom” of Marc Márquez

06/16/2021

The French Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1) arrives this weekend at the “fiefdom” of the Spanish Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V), the Sachsenring circuit, the scene of the MotoGP German Grand Prix, in which the eight-time world champion has won all the races he has contested there since 2010.

Marquez He then won in the 125 cc, he did the same for the following two years in the Moto2 category and, since he rose to the MotoGP category, he has always won on that track, much to his liking for racing in a counter-clockwise direction . With that conditioner comes Fabio Quartararo to the German track, after being penalized up to two times in the last round of the season, the Grand Prix of Catalonia, with a three-second penalty in each of them, for not giving up the position when cutting a curve and for rolling with the leather jumpsuit open for a few moments. The French rider arrives at the Sachsenring leading, but he will have to do his best not to see his advantage cut even further against rivals who are making it more and more difficult and against a Marc Márquez that could give the “chime” in a talismanic plot for him.

The big question will be whether the Repsol Honda rider can shine on that circuit at the level to which he is usually accustomed to his rivals, but which he is having a hard time reaching after the long period of injury that the Cervera (Lérida) has had to face. and what does not help excessively the general performance of the Honda. The Repsol Honda and, in general, the rest of Honda carried out a test after the race in Catalonia in which they tested a series of solutions brought by the engineers of the Ala Dorada brand that seemed effective but that they must “contrast” in competition both Marc Márquez as his teammate Pol Espargaro.

The Japanese Takaaki nakagami and spanish Alex Marquez may also have their chance to endorse the improvement of the Japanese mechanics after a finale last season in which both hoped to take an important step “forward” in the current campaign. While those doubts are cleared, around Fabio Quartararo, to which the German track is not very good as it has an eighth as the best result in 2018, some of the Ducati riders have begun to “stand out”, such as the French Johann zarco, second in the world championship 14 points behind his compatriot, or the Australian Jack Miller, toother than the two official Suzuki riders, especially the current world champion Joan Mir, although without forgetting Alex Rins.

Before they would have to take into account their own teammate, the Spanish Maverick Viñales, who after the change of technical director of Esteban Garcia to Silvano Galbusera it has to show that it has been successful with results and if in Catalonia it was too early, in Germany the “discourse” would have to be very different. Alex Rins, who returns after the injury that occurred in Catalonia when he fell off his bicycle while training, needs to finish a race in good condition, after reaping no less than four consecutive “zeros” to get rid of the definition of an aggressive but ineffective rider .

In the case of Ducati they don’t have it too easy either, since their last triumph was achieved in 2008 with the Australian Casey stoner and is that the German “buzzard” circuit is not the most appropriate to deploy the immense potential of the Desmosedici, at least as far as top speed and cornering are concerned, but before in Germany the representatives of Borgo panigale They have already shown in other scenarios that their motorcycle adapts more and more to any type of conditions.

So, another Australian, Jack Miller, third in the provisional classification of the World Cup, could become the protagonist of the weekend together with Johann zarco, albeit with the “permission” of both Suzuki riders and the “reborn” representatives of the Austrian manufacturer KTM. Portuguese Miguel Oliveira and the South African Brad binder, of which a lot was expected from the beginning of the season, surprised by their low initial performance, but a series of changes made to their KTM RC 16, after tests carried out by their luxury tester, the Spanish Daniel Pedrosa, gave the desired result and both began to “come up.”

Another who needs to finish a career in good position is Spanish Aleix Espargaró and his Aprilia RS-GP, as both have already carried several grand prizes demonstrating the step forward made by the entire project, but still lacking a classification in the top five to consolidate their progress against all their competitors. It cannot be forgotten in the list of candidates for the podium to the Italian Franco Morbidelli and your Yamaha YZR M 1, or to Spanish Jorge Martin and his Ducati Desmosedici GP21, who already know what it’s like to get on the podium in the premier class of world motorcycling.