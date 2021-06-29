Quarles says supply chain imbalances are transitory

Jun 28 (.) – Supply chain imbalances and rising demand that are currently accelerating inflation are transitory and the US Federal Reserve has the tools to respond if inflation remains high for longer than expected, it said. on Monday the vice president of the Federal Reserve Randal Quarles.

“If a year from now we don’t see inflation stabilize at something closer to our 2% target […] we have the tools at the Fed to start – as we usually would – to raise interest rates, to change our monetary policy in a way that addresses that inflation, “Quarles said at a Utah bankers convention.

“We are not behind the curve,” he added.

(Report by Jonnelle Marte; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)