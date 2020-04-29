Jesualdo Ferreira lives a difficult week amid the loss of his sister, Maria Manuela, but the affection of former coaches of the Santos coach can be a source of encouragement.

Jesualdo receives affection from former commanders (Photo: Disclosure / SFC)

Photo: Gazeta Esportiva

Ricardo Quaresma and Jorge Fucile, ex-Porto, and Tiago Cardoso Mendes, athlete with a spell at Benfica, praised Jesualdo in interviews between Monday and Tuesday.

Lent

“Jesualdo was the one who understood me the most. He massacred me a lot during the week, but in the games it gave me the greatest freedom in the world. He knew that I would miss three or four moves, but that on Thursday or Friday I would solve the game, with a assistance or a goal. Except that I used to give a lot to my head and massacre. After training, he would sit with me and talk a lot while sitting on a ball. He was the coach with whom I felt more freedom and who knew how to make the most of my qualities ” said Quaresma, in an interview with the newspaper O Jogo.

“In Porto, my best phases were with him, for the freedom and confidence he gave me. I saw Jesualdo transform normal players into stars. I saw players entering Porto who had difficulties in receiving the ball in certain movements and he, after training , worked a lot “, he added.

Fucile

“I already knew him because he had invited me to go to Boavista, but I went to Porto and then we met there. There was a special affection between us, he always treated me with a son. It was the first time that I left my parents and he helped me a lot “, said Fucile, in an interview with social networks in Porto.

“At first I didn’t understand him and just said yes, so sometimes the training was in the morning and I went in the afternoon (laughs). Later, in those weeks with training for me only Friday and Saturday, colleagues complained, said that I had special treatment and was his son. But the weekend came and I would respond in the field “, he amended.

Tiago

“The ticket was incredible. The first thing I remember was going to Benfica in January and meeting with professor Jesualdo. He asked: ‘How are you?’. I said: ‘Like steel’. That marked me. It was on a Wednesday and at the weekend I already played against Salgueiros. It must have been a good impression… It made me grow a lot with a player. He asked me to be a box to box at Benfica and I managed to improve my performance “, said Tiago , in a live broadcast from Benfica.

Sports Gazette





.