Being isolated at home has detonated people, all over the world, looking for ways to spend all their free time because of this measure to curb the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Particularly, the digital world has become a key space to invest all that time given the multiple options that it presents, which could already be considered quite popular prior to the arrival of all this problem, remember that the internet, according to Internet World Stats, the world has 4.5 billion users who spend a considerable amount of time per day for different digital activities.

However, in the midst of this scenario there are some digital activities that have gained more relevance compared to others when it comes to passing time. In the graph of this day, with data from a WeAreSocial study we highlight what they are.

As can be seen in the image of this day, the main one is to see shows and movies through the different streaming services that exist today, 57 percent of those consulted worldwide highlight this activity. Subsequently, in a second position is the use of social networks, 47 percent of people are turning more to them both to publish and to consume and share content. Very close to the use of social networks, the use of messaging services, such as WhatsApp or Messenger, among others, have also become one of the key activities for people who are at home waiting for the quarantine to end.

Finally, completing the main 5 activities is listening to music through the different streaming services developed for it and making use of mobile applications.

