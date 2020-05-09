Mother’s Day on May 10, 2020 is completely unusual and unlike anything it has ever been. More than ever, “quarantined mother“she is being a mother closer to her children, but this is also demanding to rethink family relationships, reorganize the timing of things, redo plans, discover new reactions in herself.

“Working from home and staying with children was what we wanted, but I found that the journey is threefold”,

It is not easy to deny the request for affection, to be together with them “.

“I have to pay attention to him, but at the same time I have to work and at the same time I have to feed him”.

“My baby cries, wants to breastfeed, but luckily I have a partner who helps me a lot”

“When this quarantine is over, we will miss this time of being all together.”

“What weighs today is the feeling of fear, of not being able to be close to our family”,

These are some feelings of quarantined mothers from Climatempo. But on top of this, many mothers will not be able to see their mothers on Mother’s Day 2020 and many sons and daughters will only see and speak to their mothers virtually.

“It will pass and the hugs and kisses will return,” recalls Patricia.

Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers!

“Climatempo started home office“, recalls Ana Lúcia, Vice-President of Climatempo, and also leaves here her testimony of who was once” mother in the home office “

“Climatempo started home office. Yes, like today’s so-called startups, it started at home, with two young children, both under 2 years old.

It was very good, perhaps because it was an option. Today some and some may think they have no option, but they have a great opportunity – to be with their children all day.

I loved the opportunity, I saw Charlemagne and me as two peasants, living far from the family (far away, our parents were in Rio de Janeiro). From the beginning, we had co-workers, like Josélia Pegorim. We also had Dona Narcisa, who fed us and held the bar when we entered Radio Eldorado AM. AM radio, that’s right, is an old story.

Here for us, young children are hard work – just match the game – it’s like frescobol, everyone has fun and tries hard to keep the ball from falling. Works almost perfectly well from 12 months of age.

I believe that it is necessary to have “strict” times for meals, to wake up and sleep, to play and to be quiet. Believe me, it works.

Another son came the following year and the group always cooperated. Our little big business partners who understood that they couldn’t answer the phone or shout near the office.

They grew up in Climatempo and are now adults. Each one in his house and in this moment of seclusion apply what they learned in Dad and Mom’s home office, either with themselves, or with the little granddaughters who are also not 2 years old. “

Quarantined mothers of Climatempo

For Ana Luiza, Climatempo’s financial director, the current situation is quite stressful, but “we are all in this together and more maternal”. See how she’s being the “quarantined mom” for her.

“What is it like to be a mother in quarantine?

For me, in any condition, with or without quarantine, being a mother is a constant challenge.

True, I already had some experience with home office since Antonia was born. Trying to combine homework, as a mother and work duties. I even nursed Theo in full call (with the camera off, of course 😂).

If Margaret Hamilton managed to schedule the landing of Apollo 11 on the Moon with her 4-year-old daughter accompanying her in the office, and if so many other mothers do much more, she would also like to positively impact their lives, while remaining present.

But the current situation can indeed be quite stressful, not least because we have no way of measuring how long it will last. We do not know when and they will return to school, for example. We have to deal with the new and here we decided to enjoy this time closer together; I manage to participate and help Antonia in some virtual classes (I love it, by the way) and Theo and I practice yoga (almost) every morning (at least we try). We read books, play together and help each other. Theo and the dinosaurs made a great fruit salad a few days ago …

A very nice aspect of this whole story is that many now see how delicate and complex it is to combine various interests and everyone is more supportive, during meetings, work and deliveries. We are all in this together and more maternal.

I am grateful to be able to stay at home, to be able to offer Antonia and Theo a safe, loving and fun home. And for also having technology at our side so that we can maintain the connection with the world, family and friends. Eternally grateful to have examples of perseverance, resilience and lightness that I inherited from my mother Lucenne and my grandmother Palmira.

A phrase that I can’t get out of is that of actor Flavio Migliaccio, who left a few days ago, in the midst of the crisis, and in his farewell he wrote “Take care of today’s children!” “

