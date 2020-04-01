Twitter users report failures on social networks WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram during the afternoon of this Wednesday

By: Web Writing

Users of social networks WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram present problems when receiving audios or images during the afternoon of this Wednesday.

Through Twitter, Internet users report that they cannot send and receive both audios (those sent directly from the conversation) and images, as long as they are not forwarded.

The downdetector portal displays a map of where bugs in the mobile instant messaging application occur.