It was also confirmed that Robert Redfiel, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration will initiate a quarantine

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the most visible faces of the working group against coronavirus COVID-19 in United States, Anthony Fauci, reported this Saturday that a “modified” quarantine for having contact with an official who tested positive for the virus.

Also, this Saturday it was confirmed that Robert Redfiel, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (Fda) will also initiate a two-week quarantine.

In an interview with the US network CNN, Fauci said that the quarantine he will carry out will be “modified”, since – although he will work from home – he will also be able to go to his office at the National Institute of Health, the White House or to the Capitol, if they call it, taking all precautions.

So far, none of the officials indicated which member of the government they had contact with; however, local media highlights that the announcements are made a day after the vice president’s spokeswoman Mike Pence report that you are a carrier of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

However, the Pence spokesperson is not the only member of the White House positive for the new coronavirus strain, as it transpired that a personal assistant Ivanka Trump and a member of the Armed Forces working at the White House tested positive.

On Thursday, May 7, the White House reported that the President and the Vice President were subjected to a screening test, where both gave a negative result, highlighting that both are in good health.

