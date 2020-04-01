We are in the midst of a pandemic, the coronavirus is forcing us (as much as possible) to be locked up at home and the developers of Ninja TheoryAs if they knew all this in advance, they have decided to launch a game that promises us many hours of entertainment. Let’s talk about Bleeding Edge.

What the heck is Bleeding Edge?

It is a new cooperative title very style Overwatch or League of Legends that promises to be the sensation at least as far as the X series or we come out of a pandemic, whichever comes first.

The game is a 4 vs 4 brawler, the goal is to have control of the map and just like a well run strategy game, You must balance your team and be in very good communication.

If you like titles like this, read on.

What does Bleeding Edge offer you haven’t seen before?

There are several things that make Bleeding Edge a very interesting game and one that you should pay attention to.

The first is that as of today you are already in Gamepass. If you are reading this and you have Gamepass, run to download it, it is free for you. This simple fact makes it very very attractive, since the Xbox service has already put you to play Bleeding Edge without paying the full price for the game.

The next thing that strikes us a lot is the developer: Ninja Theoy.

Who are they and why should I be interested?

The geniuses of Ninja Theory are the masterminds behind games like Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Y Heavenly Sword, both wonderful single player games.

Yes, Ninja Theory comes from developing single player titles and is now entering the multiplayers arena with everything. That is very very attractive, because it adds to the mix that we already know some elements refined by their previous experiences.

The art, the music, the audio mix, the gameplay and the general focus of the game come to complement a formula that we have already seen and return the freshness that for some may have been lost in recent years despite a huge scene. competitive.

Tell us about the gameplay …

Let’s return to the balance of a team: in Bleeding Edge There are several types of characters. Tanks, healers, killers, etc etc … you know that a team of pure killers will never work.

That is why you need to work with your squadmates and achieve a lineup that can stand a chance against opponents. A healer without a tank to take care of him? Impossible. But, you know now.

The game is tremendous chaos in the best possible sense of the word. That’s what Bleeding Edge is all about, causing chaos with the combined abilities of your entire squad and defeating your opponent.

Is it a game that comes to invent black thread?

Not at all. But in these days where we are keeping ourselves at home as much as possible, one of these games will help them distract themselves for a while. If you’ve been playing Fortnite or a 400-hour RPG for 28 hours straight, take a little break. Try Bleeding Edge.

Obviously there are many more things we would like to say about this title, but our coverage is just beginning. follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Twitch and enter our server Discord because we will be talking about this game and doing streams.

And finally, follow us on Spotify where the second season of the PUSH THE BUTTON PODCAST.

Bleeding Edge is now available for Xbox One and PC.