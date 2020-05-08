After more than 50 days of compulsory isolation in Peru, it is possible to continue entertaining the little ones. The digital channel Discovery Kids Plus offers dozens of recreational resources for free for 30 days, a period that begins when you register.

There are two ways to do it: through the web and the app (available in the Play Store and iStore). A person of legal age must provide their name, date of birth and email.

Children who are not writing yet can turn on the microphone option and search for the content they want by voice. (Photo: Discovery Kids Plus)

What will they find? More than 40 children’s programs, such as “Peppa Pig”, “The World of Luna”, “Jorge the Curious” and “Angry Birds”. On the other hand, new videos appear week by week. Thus, you can see the three moments in which technology beat Dolores, from “Mini Beat Power Rockers”; or when the birds steal Lola’s bus in “My Dog Pat”.

For the boys to learn about him coronavirus go to the Healthy Habits section. There, Luna and her brother Jupiter teach how to wash their hands properly. In addition, the story “A virus that comes and goes” explains how to take care of yourself and combat COVID-19. But if they haven’t read yet, activate the reading option and they will immediately listen to the story.

The characters in “El Mundo de Luna” give tips to wash their hands. (Photo: Discovery Kids)

Of the 50 games the most acclaimed are: animal racing, catch jumping balls with Doky, find the differences in images of “Mini Beat Power Rockers”, fish with the penguin Max and make collages with the characters from “Zu’s zoo” . You will also find endless puzzles and coloring sheets. Have fun painting Cleo and Cuquín from “Familia Telerín”, the Barbie from “Dreamtopia”, as well as the protagonists of “Polly Pocket”, “Rainbow Ruby” and “44 Cats”.

Finally, there are books about primary colors, geometric and animal shapes. From hippos, to gorillas, to the giant tortoise.

