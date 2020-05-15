Traditionally, the grocery store is the place where the neighborhood comes to life, where the sorrows, joys and problems experienced by families in the sector are known, where the most memorable stories of their characters are heard and the reality of the domestic economy is known.

Although grocery stores are among the few stores authorized to operate during this emergency period caused by the spread of Covid-19, their dynamics have varied depending on the fact that many prefer to use the “deliveries”, and only those who do not have communication or attend queines need to be distracted a little.

“Zero dominoes, zero choir to drink; the trust controlled and attentive to the requests that they make us by whatsapp ”, this is how Francis Mejía, manager of the Colmado Mejía, located on Calle 5 del Libertador, in Herrera, describes the business routine in times of quarantine.

He claims that the curfew has “knocked down” a lot of sales, because after 5:00 in the afternoon it was when the business registered the most movement.

“The boys who came to drink their drinks, to look at the girls, those who came to play dominoes; But that is over now, because there cannot be many people together in the business, although some idlers always come, even for a while, ”explains Francis.

Sales are reduced

Despite the fact that the grocery store is the closest grocery business to homes, many grocery stores report that their sales have dropped almost 50% and that the supply of some products has been difficult in recent weeks, such as flan de milk, milk with cheese, biscuits, wheat flour and others. “We have clients who have not returned to the grocery store since the quarantine began; others keep coming because we don’t have delivery, ”says Jesús Pablú, manager of the grocery store Cristian, at the entrance to Tunti Cáceres and Moca streets, in Villa Juana.

Pablú says that girls and boys are no longer seen shopping in the business. In that Rolando de León agrees, dependent on the Colmado Scarlet, located at the confluence of Moca and Profesora Amiama Gómez streets, in the same sector. It details that the protection measures are complied with, especially in the use of masks and physical distancing.

He points out that before the grocery store remained crowded and that now it has been reduced to almost 25%, which is sustained thanks to the fact that it is a family business and the support of some customers who are loyal to them.

There is no “trust”

It has been customary in the grocery stores for the sale of merchandise on credit, a solidary action that large stores do not style and that in this crisis situation the grocery store owners have reduced to the maximum. Francis Mejía indicates that almost no grocery store is trusting because the situation of uncertainty in the jobs does not allow it. “We are almost not trusting because in this situation people are going to grasp that they are not working, in order not to pay, and if we trust the one who is not working or who cannot collect we will go bankrupt,” he details.

MEASURES

Security

As a popular saying goes “there is nothing so bad that it does not have something, nor so good that it does not have something bad”, this is the case with grocery stores and restriction measures, since the implementation of the curfew from five in the afternoon it has contributed to reducing criminal acts.

The colmaderos consulted indicate that they have not had any robbery problem and that they feel safer because the most dangerous time is at night.

They affirm that if they keep an eye on crime, but especially on the landrocintos of the neighborhood that keep loitering.

