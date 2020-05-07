The Nasdaq index is expected to close on Thursday in positive territory in 2020, after recovering much of the sharp losses in recent months caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

After a fall of around 30% between February 19 and March 23, the stock index of tech companies recovered more than 30%, driven by strong quarterly results from Amazon, Microsoft and other papers now dubbed “stocks” quarantine “.

“Everything else has been so bad that technology companies are now seen as a safe haven,” said Dennis Dick, a trader at Bright Trading. “It’s like we’re back in 1999, where if you had a website, you were popular. Now, if you’re an expert in online sales, you’re popular.”

The Nasdaq hike of 1.7% on Thursday was driven by a jump of almost 13% from PayPal after the electronic payments company presented an optimistic outlook as the crisis drives more people to shop online.

Nasdaq’s recent strong performance leaves the index about 8% below February’s record high, just before the fear of the coronavirus ending an 11-year bull market. In comparison, the S&P 500 remains 14% below its record, and the Dow 19% below its peak.

Nasdaq has gained 13% in the last 12 months. The Nasdaq index has little exposure to oil stocks, which was a drag on the S&P 500 as demand for oil evaporates due to the drop in economic activity caused by the coronavirus.

With people buying more of their homes due to the isolation, Amazon has risen 9% since the end of February. After hitting a record a week ago, it lost ground after warning that it could record a quarterly loss due to heavy spending in response to the pandemic.

Microsoft, Wall Street’s most valuable company, rose 0.8% on Thursday. The company has recently been driven by increased use of its messaging and video conference application, Teams, and the Xbox games service.



