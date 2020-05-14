The construction sector, grouped into the seven largest associations in the Dominican Republic, the Association of Industries (AIRD) and a faction of union groups are in agreement with sanitary control measures to contain the impact of the outbreak of the coronavirus COVID- 19 in the country, but agree on the need to allow the operation of companies that guarantee economic reactivation, giving priority to low-risk productive activities.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Church and a faction of the unions support the continued confinement. The Catholic Church prepares a protocol for when the time comes to open the temples and the authorities put an end to the extraordinary measures, which prohibit the agglomeration of people, with measures of “discipline and control” that have not yet been described by the ecclesial authorities , who have asked the Government to establish a strategy, also disciplined and controlled for the progressive opening of trade, strengthen surveillance in neighborhoods and continue with the increasing implementation of tests to detect the coronavirus COVID-19.

They ask to resume works

The builders made the claim through a statement that brings together the position of seven major associations such as the Dominican Chamber of Construction (Cadocon); the Dominican Concrete Institute (Indocon); the associations of Home Builders and Promoters (Acoprovi); the Cibao Home Builders (Acoprovici); the Dominicana de Ferreteros (Asodefe), Dominicana del Acero (Adoacero); Dominicana de Cementos Portland (Adocem), and the National Association of Civil Works Contractors (Ancoci), in which they exemplify the measures implemented by countries affected by the pandemic, such as Puerto Rico and Colombia.

In the Dominican Republic, a confinement has been applied since March that completely paralyzes the construction sector, which mobilizes 400,000 direct jobs and thousands indirect, when, according to what they say, the activity has been developing in most Latin American countries such as Chile, Guatemala, Colombia and Puerto Rico and in others in Europe and the United States. In those countries, they say, governments have allowed construction of housing and infrastructure works to continue, which has been endorsed by a study prepared by the United States McKinsey Institute that classifies construction within the group of sectors with the lowest transmission risk and greater economic relevance, along with agriculture, manufacturing, and non-metallic mining, among others.

Unions differ

The government’s decision to postpone the reopening of economic activities provokes opposite reactions in the union sector. The president of the National Confederation of Trade Union Unity (CNUS), Rafael –Pepe– Abreu, reiterated his position of initiating a gradual and orderly opening of economic activities, but others consider it dangerous to make hasty decisions and, therefore, should extend the measures 15 more days.

“I prefer an orderly and guided opening by the authorities that imposed by the despair of the people,” sentenced the president of the CNUS, adding that if there was a guarantee that people would receive sufficient income during their confinement to satisfy their urgent needs throughout The population supported the extension of the quarantine. With a different position and in support of the government’s decision, the president of the National Confederation of Dominican Workers (CNTD), Jacobo Ramos, reacted, who considered that it is not yet time to lift the economic restrictions. and that it would be very dangerous to make hasty decisions that cause the virus to flare up.

“We have seen that what the authorities are saying is that every day there are more cases, that the pandemic is increasing and that means that the economy is not ready to reopen. I think that the most important thing is to preserve the lives and health of the Dominican people and if we have to be 15 more confined days in the houses we make a sacrifice because the health is above all ”, emphasized Ramos.

Álvarez Renta Proposal

The business sector described as positive the protocol proposed by the economist Luis Álvarez Renta for the reopening of productive activities, after the quarantine decreed by the Government. The vice president of the Association of Industries (AIRD), Circe Almánzar, considered that what was exposed by the expert economist in his article “Reopening after the virus”, coincides with what the business sector has been proposing about the importance of establishing protocols that allow initiate a gradual and safe opening of economic activity.

The president of the Association of Industrial Companies of Herrera (AEIH), Leonel Castellanos, also stressed that the reopening process should not be delayed any longer and that it should be conditioned on compliance with a minimum work protocol.

Codue Position

The president of the Dominican Council for Evangelical Unity (CODUE), pastor Feliciano Lancen, affirmed that they agree with the gradual opening of the economy, but they believe that quarantine is prudent in order to avoid contagion of the coronavirus.

Lancen highlighted the support given by the evangelical churches to the authorities of the Ministry of Public Health, and pondered the decision of the Executive Power to maintain the state of emergency and the protocol to contain the virus in the country.

Church measures Before COVID-19. The Catholic Church began the celebration of Eucharist without parishioners and the suspension of activities involving the gathering of people, which, according to the Dominican Bishops’ Conference, was recognized by President Danilo Medina.

Protocol. The church proposed that, to start commercial activity, it be done with the signing of a protocol between the Government and companies and consider the extension of the state of emergency.

