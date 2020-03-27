Few games have made us feel as much as Ori and the Blind Forest, so when the sequel came, Ori and the Will of the Wisps in PUSH THE BUTTON we knew we had to do something, what did we do? We invite the Doctor Romano Ponce-Díaz to play it and write something about it. You know that he is an academic who has dedicated a good part of his research to video games and his narrativeSo Ori is a game that suits him well to review. The following are his words.

One of the thematic points of the segment called “the sanitation of the Region” of the book series of the Lord of the Rings from J.R.R. Tolkien is to show that after the adventure – and the path to maturity – we can never really return home, since that place we called home has changed and we ourselves have irretrievably changed in our adventure; nothing is static, we can never return to the lost referent, and the realization of it is inevitably melancholic. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a fable about that melancholy that brings home.

One of the most interesting elements of video games as a means of artistic expression is that “the form is background”, or said more explicitly: “gameplay is narrative“

In a video game the narrative is not made up solely of cutscenes, dialogues and documents, the narrative is made up of everything we do in the video game itself, everything is a constant question that we are solving with our actions, with our way of to play, Each jump, the way we travel through space, each enemy we defeat or flee from is the story itself, and all of it is narrative.

Understanding narrative as the construction of meaning carried out by the human mind, and assuming that gameplay is narrative, We can affirm that Ori and the Will of the Wisps is far from being a “simple story”, since the complexity of the story is inseparable from the labyrinth or intricacy of the settings.

Returning to the statement “form is background / gameplay is narrative”, in the first minutes of Ori and the Will of the Wisps we will find ourselves with an absence of clear direction or objective, vulnerability and even burden and disorientation that, in coherence with the structure of a fable, It makes it clear to us that we are lost and do not know where to begin our search.

The two aspects that are obviously outstanding are its visual design and the feeling of fluidity in the controls that have an almost perfect agreement with the design of our protagonist: Ori. It is undeniable the work of the artists and designers who insisted that all the elements have movement, volume and weight, trying to hide as best as possible all the seams or fissures that betrayed the skeleton of their world.

Its visual design can be approached from two perspectives, first a positive look in which the design of characters, settings and levels is highly consistent, harmonious and integrated with the themes of melancholy, loss and uncertainty, but such homogeneity can lead us to perceive that the variety of landscapes is not so wide, in such a way that we come across an extremely consistent art direction, perhaps too consistent.

While Ori and the Will of the Wisps is what we commonly call a Metroidvania, the design of its maps seeks to avoid the unquestionable reticular design of other contemporary exponents of the genre and aspires to amalgamate exploration with a combat system and platforms more linked to the skill of the players, presenting fluid scenarios and apparently uninterrupted. Therefore, Ori and the Will of the Wisps may be more attractive to those players who considered other metroidvanias such as Blasphemous or Bloodstained to be less dynamic.

If we compare to Ori and the Will of the Wisps with its predecessor Ori and The Blind Forest, we will come across an adventure with a greater emphasis on combat, justified with the view that our protagonist is much more mature and determined than in his previous adventure. But unfortunately in combat with the flying enemies the imperfections of their combat system become evident, and within the trinity between exploration, platforms and combat, the combat system is the weakest point of its gameplay.

Throughout the text I have tried to expose that gameplay is narrative, in such a way that it would be contradictory to try to encapsulate the plot of Ori and the Will of the Wisps in a “the story is good or bad”, so, trying to be consistent with the above, I can point out that Ori’s story – in its gameplay as a narrative – It is a satisfactory, complex, demanding at times, melancholic story, with a difficulty curve balanced enough to be enjoyed by neophytes and initiates in the metroidvanias.

I don’t want to end without pointing out that the games published by Microsoft Studios they are victims of a kind of meanness, such meanness is known by scientists as: “fanboyism”, product of an already old and sour “console war”.

What am i trying to say Ori and the Blind Forest It was an outstanding game, highly appreciated by critics, but undervalued by much of the general public, why did that happen? I dare to point out that this happened because it was not published by other publishers / studios that become immune to criticism for being linked to other more popular consoles, that is, if Ori and the Blind Forest It would have appeared as an exclusive from another console, we would have the fanboys jumping with joy and shouting to the four winds the -justified- virtues of Ori. I just hope that Ori and the Will of the Wisp surpasses that pettiness so common in audiences.

Romano Ponce-Díaz, Doctor in Art and Culture from the DIAC of the CUAAD of the University of Guadalajara, Master in Visual Studies from the UAEMEX Faculty of Arts and repeat fugitive from Graphic Design. He has focused his production on the narratological analysis of cinematography and video games, approaching them as objects of visual art, generating texts that have been published by the University of Guanajuato, University of Aguascalientes, University of Edinburgh and University of Southampton in the United Kingdom . He currently theorizes around how digital storage media has created new challenges and risks in the area of ​​preservation of visual art objects.

