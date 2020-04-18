The British government ordered another three weeks of confinement on Thursday to contain the new coronavirus, after reporting that the number of deaths from the disease in hospitals increased to 13,729 after a record 861 new deaths.

That number of new daily deaths, which does not include deaths occurred outside health centers, exceeds that recorded on Good Friday, 780, the highest recorded so far.

In the interview, Prince William, the Queen’s grandsonIsabel IIand second in the line of succession to the British throne, he referred to the fact that Healthcare workers (NHS) face the pain and loneliness felt by patients with coronavirus.

“We are not supermen, none of us, so trying to control those emotions and that feeling will take a while once all this is overcome,” he stressed.

The prince insisted that many people are “frustrated” by “accumulated pressure, stress and isolation”.

“If we are going to be confined longer, then there will be an increasing need for people to take care of their mental health and take it seriously,” added the son of Prince Charles.

For her part, the Duchess of Cambridge recognized the importance of physical exercise on a daily basis, but that it is also “enormously important” to take care of “mental well-being”.

The duchess indicated that it is vital to contact loved ones, either by phone or virtually, in order to have a conversation to face the current pressure. The prince said he was concerned about his father, the prince of Wales, when he tested positive for COVID-19. “I have to admit, I was pretty concerned at first,” he said, due to his father’s age of 71, and acknowledged the concern for his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, 93 and 98, respectively, but they do everything possible to ensure that they are protected and isolated.

While,Holland MaximHe has left the palace to visit a company that is building respirators for people sick with COVID-19. A work against the clock that the Dutch queen wanted to see first hand.

Also, the QueenLetiziathe princessDyneJordanian, president of the International Union of Cancer Control (UICC), have discussed the impact that the pandemic can have in caring for cancer patients and delaying treatment. Doña Letizia, who is the honorary presidency of the Spanish Association Against Cancer, and Princess Dina have met on several occasions in Geneva (Switzerland), where the headquarters of the UICC and the World Health Organization (WHO) are located.

In the telephone chat, they exchanged views on “the particular challenges that the cancer community is facing internationally in the context of the pandemic,” sources from the Royal House reported.

Dina Mired, married to Jordanian prince Mired Bin Ra’ad Zeid Al-Hussein, has a son who was diagnosed with leukemia in 1997, just 2 years old, which caused him to turn to fight this disease.

In his conversation with the Queen, he recalled his personal experience and concern about infections for an immunosuppressed cancer patient and that treatment be canceled or delayed. He noted that cancer-fighting organizations are trying to continue their work, although “funding is becoming difficult” by relying on public activities for donations.

In her round of contacts with social groups, Queen Letizia has also held a video conference with representatives of associations of patients with cerebral palsy.

