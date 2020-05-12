15 minutes. United States Vice President Mike Pence is not scheduled to be quarantined despite his chief press spokesperson testing positive for coronavirus. This was announced this Sunday in a statement by another spokesman for the vice presidential office.

The aforementioned spokesman, Devin O’Malley, assured that Pence will return to work this Monday. With this, he denied in this way an article by the Bloomberg agency, which quoted three officials familiar with the situation, who claimed that the vice president was isolated in his residence.

“The vice president Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House medical unit and is not in quarantine. Further, Vice President Pence tested negative (for coronavirus) every day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow (Monday), “said the aforementioned source..

The Katie Miller case

According to another official, quoted by NBC and CNN, Pence put “some distance” with other White House employees this weekend. However, there is “no restriction” on any of its activities.

In recent days, Pence may have been in contact with her spokeswoman, Katie Miller, who tested positive Friday for the test the White House ordered to do daily on staff working in the West Wing.

The spokesperson often attends meetings of which the vice president is a part, which are the same as those chaired by Trump. In addition, her husband, Stephen Miller, writes most of the president’s speeches and spends a lot of time with him, with his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Two other White House employees tested positive for coronavirus: a personal assistant to Trump and an adviser to his daughter, Ivanka.

As a result of these infections, three key figures in the health response to the virus will have to take precautions for the next two weeks.

Staff in isolation

Specifically, two of them are in strict isolation. These include Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Stephen Hahn, who heads the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Meanwhile, the main epidemiologist of the US Government, Dr. Anthony Fauci will keep a “partial” quarantine. His spokesman reported that he will work from home and attend some meetings protected with a mask.

The recent outbreaks attracted more scrutiny to White House security measures. Paradoxically, authorities are trying to convince Americans that it is safe to return to work.