No other artist seems to be as active as Ivete Sangalo in these days of Quarantine. Since her homemade live, when she appeared next to her husband and son in pajamas singing and dancing in her kitchen, Ivete has been creating content for her career alone or alongside other artists. Today, Friday (15), she reappears in two new videos at the same time, made with two different artists and duly recorded under a regime of social distance.

The singers who appear with her in split screen are the paulistas Jão and Vitão. Jão, from Américo Brasiliense, in the interior of São Paulo, has already had seven songs featured in the TOP 200 of Spotify Brasil and released albums in 2018, Lobos, and in 2019, Anti-Hero. Her participation brings Ivete closer to a dissident romanticism of the pop backlander that she has visited only a few times in her career. Vitão, 20 years old, has made great strides since launching the debut album Ouro in January. He is not really a rapper, but he uses beats and arrangements that are often seventies. Ivete contrasts at her side when appearing against a background of ballad, lights and colors, while Vitão sings in front of a black background.

In addition to the double launch, Ivete will also participate, this Friday (15), in a special Disney live that will bring together big names, starting at 9pm. The live Disney Radio: #SeparadosMasJuntos airs both on the studio’s radio station and on the Disney Channel, Disney Jr, Disney XD, FOX Channel, FX, FOX life, ESPN and NatGeo paid channels, in addition to the Disney Brazil and Radio Disney. Ivete will make the presentation alongside Rogério Flausino. Among the names, there will be appearances by Anitta, Michel Teló, Claudia Leitte, Vitor Kley, Felipe Araújo, Dinho Ouro Preto, Anavitória, Thiaguinho, Yasmin Santos, Samuel Rosa, Projota, Dilsinho, Banda Melim, Di Ferrero and the Colombian Sebastian Yatra.

