You blinked and we are already in the middle of the year and the week too! For those who are working, studying and with obligations at home, Wednesday already gives that excitement because soon we can see the weekend.

And, as always, the Quarantine Menu is here to help you with ideas for your daily meals. For breakfast, with the taste of Minas Gerais food, we have a peanut roll that is very delicious. For the afternoon snack, warming up the cold June and remembering the June festivities, learn how to make a corn curd with cinnamon.

Lunch and dinner, for those who are used to it, follow the options of the Menu of the Week with more affordable ingredients or that are easy to be found in supermarkets. So we have a pea and bacon pie and a pea soup on Italian bread.

Check out today’s complete Quarantine Menu below

Breakfast

Peanut roulade

Time: 1h10

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Peanut Swiss Roll Ingredients

4 eggs

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) sugar

1/4 cup (tea) of wheat flour

1/4 cup powdered chocolate tea

1 teaspoon baking powder

Grease margarine

1/3 cup (tea) of water

1 cup of chopped shelled roasted peanuts

1 cup (tea) sour cream

Powdered chocolate and powdered cinnamon for sprinkling

Method of preparation

In an electric mixer, beat the eggs with 1 cup (tea) of sugar until creamy. Add the flour, chocolate powder, baking powder and mix with a spoon.

Place in a 30cm x 22cm greased pan and lined with greased parchment paper. Place in a medium oven, preheated, for 20 minutes. Let it warm, unmold on a damp cloth, remove the paper and roll it up. Let cool.

For the filling, in a pan, over medium heat, cook the remaining sugar with the water until you get a golden caramel.

Add the peanuts, the cream and cook, stirring until it comes off the bottom of the pan. Roll out the dough, spread the cold filling and roll again. Sprinkle with chocolate powder and cinnamon. Serve.

Lunch

Pea and bacon pie

Time: 1h10

Yield: 12

Difficulty: easy

Pea and Bacon Pie Ingredients

200g diced bacon

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) milk

1/2 cup (tea) of oil

2 cans of drained peas

2 cups of wheat flour

3 eggs

50g of grated parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon of salt

1 shallow tablespoon of baking powder

Oil and flour for greasing

Method of preparation

In a frying pan, fry the bacon in the fat until lightly browned and drain on paper towels. In a blender, blend milk, oil, 1 can of peas, flour, eggs, half the parmesan and salt. Add the yeast and the other can of peas and mix with a spoon. Pour into a greased and floured 20cm pan. Spread the bacon and the remaining Parmesan and bake in the medium, preheated oven for 40 minutes or until you stick a toothpick in the center, it comes out clean. Let cool, cut and serve. If desired, decorate with basil leaves.

Afternoon snack

Corn curd with cinnamon

Time: 40min (+ 2h of refrigerator)

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of cinnamon corn curry

6 ears of green corn

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) milk

1 glass of coconut milk (200g)

4 tablespoons cornstarch

1 can of condensed milk

2 tablespoons butter

Powdered cinnamon for sprinkling

Method of preparation

With a sharp knife, remove the beans from the ear. Then, blend the corn with the milk and coconut milk in a blender until smooth.

Pass the mixture through a sieve and transfer to a pan. Add cornstarch, condensed milk, butter and mix. Bring to medium heat and keep stirring, until it thickens.

Distribute your corn curd in individual refractories, let it warm and refrigerate for 2 hours or until firm. Remove, unmold and sprinkle with cinnamon powder for the final touch. Ready, just serve!

Dinner

Pea soup in Italian bread

Time: 1h10 (+ 4h of sauce)

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Pea soup ingredients on Italian bread

2 round Italian breads

2 cups of dried peas

7 cups of tea

2 bay leaves

1 cube of vegetable broth

3 tablespoons of olive oil

1 slice of diced pepperoni sausage

1 chopped onion

1 clove of minced garlic

Salt, chopped green scent and grated nutmeg to taste

Method of preparation

Cut a lid from the Italian breads and remove the kernels with a spoon. Reserve. In a bowl, place the peas, cover with water and soak for 4 hours. Drain and pour into a pressure cooker. Add the water, the bay leaf, the vegetable broth and cook for 25 minutes, over low heat, after the pressure starts. Turn off, let the pressure come out naturally and open the pan. Let cool and beat half the pea in a blender until it forms a cream. Reserve. Heat a pan with the oil over medium heat and fry the pepperoni until golden brown. Remove a little to decorate. Add onion, garlic and fry for another 3 minutes. Add the beaten peas, the beaten peas, salt, nutmeg and cook until boiling. Pour in the Italian breads, decorate with the reserved pepperoni, sprinkle with green scent and serve.

