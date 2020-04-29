Come check out the delights on the Quarantine Menu that the Kitchen Guide set for you today!

Living alone or with several people, the important thing in this quarantine is to eat well and test more recipes at home. Running away from processed foods and asking for food for apps is good for your health and your pocket, because it saves good money. Encouraging you to eat better, the Kitchen Guide brings the Quarantine Menu every day with options for the main meals.

This Wednesday, the 29th, as the goal is to eat healthier, but without leaving your sweets aside, the Quarantine Menu has two wonderful options: for breakfast, the option is a fruit salad with a custard cream. yogurt. And for the afternoon snack, how about trying to make caramelized popcorn? It’s quick and easy!

For lunch, following our Menu of the Week, we have a tasty stroganoff, but this time it’s chayote. Look how healthy! Finally, at dinner, the Quarantine Menu suggests a ricotta pie with chayote.

Liked? Then check out the complete Quarantine Menu below:

Breakfast

Fruit salad with yogurt

Time: 40min (+ 1h refrigerator)

Yield: 10 servings

Difficulty: easy

Fruit salad ingredients with yogurt

1 box of powdered gelatin flavored strawberry

1 cup of hot water

1 cup of cold water

3 chopped bananas

3 chopped apples

1/2 chopped pineapple

1 chopped papaya

1 cup (tea) seedless green grapes cut in half

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) orange juice

Roof

3 cups of nonfat plain yogurt

3 tablespoons of sugar

1 tablespoon orange zest

Method of preparation

In a bowl, dissolve the gelatin in the hot water, add the cold water and mix. Place on a platter and refrigerate for 1 hour or until hard. Cut the gelatin into cubes and set aside in the refrigerator.

Mix all the fruits and place in dessert bowls along with the gelatin. Add the orange juice and stir. For the topping, mix all the ingredients with a spoon. Cover the fruit with the yogurt cream and serve immediately.

Lunch

Chayote stroganoff

Time: 30min

Yield: 4

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of margarine

1 chopped onion

2 chayote

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/2 cup of tea

200g of cream

Salt, black pepper and grated nutmeg to taste

Method of preparation:

Peel the chayote, remove the kernels and cut into 3cm cubes. Heat a pan with the margarine and sauté the onion and chayote over low heat for 10 minutes or until softened. Add the cornstarch dissolved in the milk, stirring until it thickens. Add the cream, salt, pepper and nutmeg and cook for 5 minutes. Then serve with white rice.

Afternoon snack

Caramelized pop corn

Time: 30min

Yield: 5

Difficulty: easy

Caramel Popcorn Ingredients

6 tablespoons butter

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of popcorn

1 and 1/3 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons chocolate powder

1/2 cup Karo® corn glucose

1/2 teaspoon of baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

Grease margarine

Method of preparation

In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the butter, add the popcorn, cover and wait for the beans to burst. Reserve. In another pan, mix the remaining butter, brown sugar, powdered chocolate, Karo®, baking soda and salt until melted and form a syrup. Spread the popcorn in a large greased ovenproof dish, pour the syrup over it and place it in the medium preheated oven for 10 minutes. Let cool and serve.

Dinner

Ricotta pie with chayote

Time: 1:30

Yield: 6

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

2 cups ricotta

10 tablespoons of oil

4 tablespoons of wheat flour

1 cup of tea

Salt and black pepper to taste

Nutmeg to taste

2 cups grated raw chayote

1/2 cup chopped green tea

1 teaspoon baking powder

Grease margarine

Method of preparation

Beat the ricotta, oil, flour, milk, salt, pepper and nutmeg in a blender to taste. In a bowl, mix the chayote

grated with the chopped green smell and add to the ricotta dough. Mix well, finally adding the baking powder. Bake in a 22cm greased round pan in a medium oven, preheated for about 1 hour. Decorate with chayote slices if desired.

