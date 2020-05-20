Holiday or not, the Quarantine Menu is here to help you with the main meals of the day!

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Wednesday, 20

Photo: Kitchen Guide

The middle of the week has arrived! For those in the state of São Paulo, it is already a long weekend. But, who does not stay in that quiet place there we can already see the end of the week. Strength, warriors! If you are looking for ideas for your daily meals, your problems are over. The Quarantine Menu is here every day, traditionally, to give you that little hand in the main dishes: breakfast, lunch, afternoon snack and dinner.

For a very Minas Gerais breakfast, we separated a cheese biscuit that is very easy to make: ô train bão! In the afternoon snack, to remember the bakery delicacies, we have the recipe for a very tasty pineapple guava to eat with a coffee with milk.

Lunch and dinner usually follow the Menu of the Week. The foods chosen are the ones that are most affordable, according to our research. So at lunch we have a delicious grilled chicken with ginger and yam puree. And for dinner, a very tasty pepper antipasto to eat with toast.

Check out the Quarantine Menu this Wednesday, 20

Breakfast

Cheese from Minas Gerais

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1 am

Yield: 20 units

Difficulty: easy

Mineiro cheese biscuit ingredients

1 and 1/3 cup (tea) of sweet powder

2 tablespoons butter

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of standard grated mine cheese (half cured)

Salt to taste

1 egg (approximately)

Method of preparation

In a bowl, mix the starch, butter, cheese and salt. Add the egg and mix until it forms a homogeneous mass. If it gets dry, add another small egg. Shape rolls and cut every 10cm. Place in a greased pan and shape “u” shaped cookies. Place in a medium oven (180ºC), preheated, for 25 minutes or until lightly browned. Let cool and serve.

Lunch

Grilled chicken with ginger and yam puree

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 40min

Yield: 6

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

6 chicken fillets

2 cloves of minced garlic

Salt to taste

6 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon of grated ginger

1/2 chopped onion

1 tablespoon brandy

1/2 cup orange juice

Mashed potato

2 tablespoons butter

3 cups of cooked and mashed yam

1/2 cup of skimmed milk

Salt and nutmeg to taste

Method of preparation

For the puree, heat a pan of butter over medium heat, add the yams, milk, salt and nutmeg and cook until incorporated. Reserve. Season the chicken fillets with the garlic and salt. Heat a pan with half the oil over medium heat and fry the fillets until golden brown. Transfer to a serving dish. Return the pan to medium heat with the remaining oil and fry the ginger and onion until wilted. Add brandy, orange juice, season with salt to taste and cook for 3 minutes. Drizzle the fillets and serve with the yam puree.

Afternoon snack

Pinch Of Guava

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1h (+ 20min refrigerator)

Yield: 20 units

Difficulty: easy

Guava pinch ingredients

3 cups of wheat flour (approximately)

1/2 cup of tea

3/4 cup (tea) butter

2 eggs

5 tablespoons of cold water (approximately)

1 cup (tea) diced guava paste

Icing sugar for sprinkling

Method of preparation

In a bowl, mix the flour with the butter and sugar until it forms a flour. Add the eggs and mix. Add the water, little by little, until it forms a smooth and homogeneous mass.

If necessary, add more water. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 20 minutes. Roll out the dough and, using a cookie cutter, cut 5cm circles.

Place a cube of guava in the center of each circle and join the ends over it, giving a light pinch. Place in a pan and bake in a medium, preheated oven for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve.

Dinner

Chili Antipasto

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1h (+ 3h rest)

Yield: 8

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

2 green peppers

2 red peppers

2 yellow peppers

2 sliced ​​onions

2 tablespoons of oil

2 crushed garlic cloves

Chopped parsley to taste

Salt, oregano and black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons of vinegar

1 cup of olive oil

Method of preparation

In a roasting pan, place the whole peppers and place in a medium, preheated oven for 30 minutes, turning the peppers every 10 minutes. When the peppers are in the oven for 20 minutes, add the onion, pour over the oil so that wither and become less stinging. Remove from the oven, let it cool and then peel the peppers, cut the peppers into strips, place in a bowl, add the onion, garlic, parsley, salt, oregano, pepper, vinegar and olive oil. Mix well, let stand for 3 hours before serving. Store in a refrigerator in a closed pot.

Which of these recipes from today’s Quarantine Menu most made you want to make them?

