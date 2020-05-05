See the incredible recipes that the Quarantine Menu brings you!

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Tuesday, 5

Photo: Kitchen Guide

O Quarantine Menu don’t stop and here we are this Tuesday to help you compose your meals daily. We know how difficult it is to plan food every day, so we are here to inspire you and help you with that task.

For breakfast today, the Quarantine Menu brought a cheese biscuit that goes a long way with our daily coffee. And, if you barely woke up and are already thinking about the afternoon snack, how about preparing a practical caramelized banana cake? I guarantee you will be amazed by the taste.

The main dishes you already know, follow the cheapest food suggestions of the week according to Ceagesp. For lunch we have a meat pancake with cabbage and for dinner we have a tasty chard and endive in the oriental style. Check out!

Breakfast

Cheese Biscuit

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Tuesday, 5

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 50min

Yield: 40 units

Difficulty: easy

Cheese Biscuit Ingredients

3 tablespoons of margarine

4 and 1/2 cups of sour flour

3 eggs

1 cup of tea

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) milk

1 tablespoon of baking powder

1/4 cup (tea) of water

4 and 1/2 cups of grated Parmesan cheese

Salt to taste

Method of preparation

In a bowl, mix the starch with the margarine. Add eggs, oil, milk, yeast and water, stirring with each addition. Put the salt, cheese and mix. Shape the cookies into small balls and press with a fork. Place in a pan and place in a medium oven, preheated, for 20 minutes or until it is roasted and lightly browned. Remove from the oven and serve immediately.

Lunch

Beef pancake with cabbage

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Tuesday, 5

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 2 am

Yield: 15 servings

Difficulty: medium

Meat pancake ingredients with cabbage

3 cups of tea

1/2 cup (tea) of oil

2 eggs

Salt to taste

2 cups of wheat flour

1/2 cup (oats) fine oat flakes

1 teaspoon of baking powder

Tomato sauce of your choice to taste

Grated Parmesan cheese for sprinkling

Filling

3 tablespoons of olive oil

500g ground beef

2 cups chopped cabbage

3 crushed garlic cloves

1 chopped onion

2 chopped tomatoes

2 cubes of broth

Salt and black pepper to taste

1/2 cup of chopped olives

Method of preparation

For the filling, in a pan, put the oil, the meat and sauté over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until it is no longer raw. Add the cabbage, garlic, onion, tomato, broth, salt, pepper, olive and sauté, stirring occasionally, until the cabbage is tender. Remove from heat and set aside.

In a blender, beat the milk, oil, eggs, salt, flour, oats and yeast. Fry in small portions, in a non-stick frying pan, over medium heat, on both sides, until lightly browned.

After frying all the dough, divide the filling between them and roll like rollers. Place in an ovenproof dish, cover with the sauce of your choice, sprinkle with Parmesan and serve, decorated as desired.

Afternoon snack

Practical caramelized banana cake

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Tuesday, 5

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1h20

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Practical caramelized banana cake ingredients

3 eggs

1 cup of tea

1/2 cup (tea) of oil

2 cups of tea

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

4 tablespoons butter

1 chopped silver banana

2 and 1/2 cups of wheat flour

1 tablespoon of baking powder

Syrup

1 cup of tea

1/2 cup water

2 sliced ​​silver bananas

Method of preparation

For the syrup, bring the sugar and water to low heat, without stirring, until it forms a golden syrup. Spread on the bottom and sides of a 24cm diameter hole pan and let it warm. On the syrup and on the sides, arrange the banana slices. Reserve. In a blender, beat eggs, milk, oil, sugar, cinnamon, butter and banana for 2 minutes. Transfer to a bowl, add the flour, baking powder and mix with a spoon. Pour into the pan over the sliced ​​bananas and place in a medium preheated oven for 40 minutes or until firm and golden. Remove, let it warm and unmold.

Dinner

Oriental style chard and endive

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Tuesday, 5

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 20min

Yield: 4

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

1/4 cup (tea) of sesame or canola oil

1 large onion cut into thin strips

1 teaspoon chopped ginger

1/2 bunch of chopped chard

1 bunch of chopped endive

2 tablespoons soy sauce (soy sauce)

Method of preparation:

In a large skillet (or oriental wok) heat the oil and fry the onion until golden brown. Remove and set aside. With the oil still hot, add the ginger, stir quickly, add the chard, endive and soy sauce. Mix, cover the pan for 2 minutes and serve covered with golden onions.

Did you enjoy the options in today’s quarantine menu? See the next daily editions here in the Kitchen Guide.

See too:

The selection of the “Brazilian national team” of gringos