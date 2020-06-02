Come check out the meal tips from today’s Quarantine Menu!

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Tuesday, 02

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Woke up not knowing what to eat for breakfast – and other meals as well? You don’t have to despair because your old friend Cardápio da Quarantena is here to help you with the best options of dishes to enjoy throughout your day. And, after all, a Tuesday full of flavor is a great way to put laziness and discouragement aside.

If you have children at home, the chocolate cake with powdered milk is the perfect option for your breakfast. In the afternoon snack, our tip is to prepare a savory, from the bakery. And so, we have the step by step of a delicious croissant!

As usual, lunch and dinner is in accordance with the Menu of the Week, in which we separate the foods that are in account and that you can save during the quarantine. Respectively, today’s menu for these meals offers the recipe for a chicken and corn souffle and a potato au gratin with corn.

Breakfast

Chocolate cake with powdered milk

Time: 1 am

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Chocolate cake ingredients with powdered milk

4 eggs

2 cups of tea

1 cup of tea

1 cup (tea) chocolate powder

2 and 1/2 cups of wheat flour

1 cup of tea

1 jar of natural yogurt (170g)

1 tablespoon of baking powder

1 spoon (coffee) of baking soda

Margarine and wheat flour to grease and flour

Powdered milk for sprinkling

Syrup

1/2 can of condensed milk

1/2 cup of tea

4 tablespoons powdered milk

Roof

1 can of condensed milk

6 tablespoons of powdered milk

2 tablespoons of margarine

1/2 box of cream (100g)

Method of preparation

In a bowl, mix eggs, sugar, oil, chocolate, flour, water, yogurt, yeast and baking soda with a whisk until smooth. Pour into a 25cm x 35cm greased and floured pan and bake in a preheated medium oven for 25 minutes or until golden brown. Let it warm and drizzle with the mixed syrup ingredients. Bring a pan to low heat with condensed milk, powdered milk and margarine, stirring until it thickens. Turn off and mix with the cream. Let it warm and spread it over the cake. Sprinkle with powdered milk and serve in pieces.

Lunch

Chicken and corn souffle

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Tuesday, 02

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 35min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Chicken and corn souffle ingredients

2 tablespoons butter

1 clove of minced garlic

1/2 chopped onion

1 can drained green corn

3 cups (tea) of cooked and shredded chicken breast

1 cube of chicken stock

1 tablespoon of wheat flour

1 cup (tea) of warm water

Salt and chopped green scent to taste

4 egg whites

Butter for greasing

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Method of preparation

Heat a pan of butter over medium heat and fry the garlic and onion until golden. Add corn, chicken and sauté for 3 minutes. Add the chicken broth and the flour dissolved in the water, season with salt, green smell and cook until it slightly thickens, stirring. Turn it off and let it warm. Mix gently with the egg whites and pour in greased ramekins. Sprinkle with parmesan and bake in a preheated medium oven for 15 minutes. Remove and serve.

Afternoon snack

Italian Croissant

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Tuesday, 02

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1h (+ 30min rest)

Yield: 30

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

1kg of wheat flour

1 tablespoon of salt

2 tablespoons of margarine

3 eggs

1 tablespoon of sugar

4 tablets of fresh biological yeast (60g)

2 cups of tea

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) margarine or fat for cold croissant

3 cups of ground Italian or Milanese salami

1 cup of grated mozzarella cheese

3 tablespoons of tomato sauce

Margarine and wheat flour for anointing

2 gems to brush

Method of preparation:

In a bowl, mix the flour, salt and set aside. In another bowl, mix together the margarine, eggs, sugar and yeast dissolved in the water. Add half the flour and mix. Knead the dough for 20 minutes by adding the rest of the flour or until it comes off the hands. Open with the help of a rolling pin and spread the margarine or fat. Close like an envelope and pass the roll. Repeat the operation 2 more times. Open it again and cut into 8cm triangles. In a bowl, mix the salami with the mozzarella and tomato sauce and place a serving in each triangle. Roll, place in a greased and floured pan and let stand for 30 minutes. Brush with egg yolks mixed with water and bake in a preheated medium oven for 30 minutes. Serve immediately.

Dinner

Potato gratin with corn

Time: 30min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Potato gratin ingredients with corn

1kg diced potatoes

Salt to taste

1 can drained green corn

1 cup of chopped green olives

1 cup (grated) parmesan cheese

1 cup of grated mozzarella cheese

Sauce

3 tablespoons of butter

2 tablespoons of flour

2 cups of tea

Salt and grated nutmeg to taste

1 box of sour cream (200g)

Method of preparation

For the sauce, in a pan, over medium heat, melt the butter and fry the flour until yellow, stirring. Add the milk, little by little, stirring until it thickens. Season with salt, nutmeg, turn off and mix the cream. Cook the potatoes in a pan with boiling water and salt until al dente. Drain and mix with corn, olives and reserved white sauce. Transfer to a refractory, sprinkle with cheeses and bake in the medium oven, preheated, for 15 minutes or until browned. Remove and serve.

Oh, and if you liked it, don’t forget to share our Quarantine Menu with friends and family!

