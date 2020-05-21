Have fun with the little ones in the kitchen with the suggestions from this Saturday’s Quarantine Menu!

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu to do with children: Saturday, 23

Finding a hobby or activity that makes us feel good in quarantine has become something necessary to go through this period in a more “quiet” way. Some have rediscovered reading habits, others prefer to exercise. But for dads on duty in isolation, in addition to discovering tastes for yourself, you need to occupy and discover tastes for the little ones too. And have you thought about trying to introduce them to cooking?

It sounds crazy, but taking all due care (and a little more patience for possible dirt), introducing children to the kitchen can be quite beneficial and a moment of fun; for both them and their parents. With that in mind, this Saturday’s Quarantine Menu was all designed for the little ones to help prepare meals.

In the morning, we have the recipe for a beautiful and colorful donut, perfect for the little ones to decorate and have fun. For the afternoon snack, a colorful gelatin mousse, which is very easy to make and looks very tasty. And which child doesn’t like pasta? So at lunch we have this recipe – also colorful – but in a very easy way: in a single pot!

Finally, at dinner, the Kitchen Guide suggests a delicious mini-pizza as a suggestion for this Quarantine Menu with children. Children, nephews, grandchildren can help with the assembly, how about that?

Remembering that it is necessary to be very careful with sharp objects, such as knives, and with the stove. And adult supervision is required in all processes. Let’s have fun!

Colorful donut

Time: 2h (+ 1h rest)

Yield: 20 units

Difficulty: easy

Colorful donut ingredients

3 and 1/2 cups of wheat flour (approximately)

1 envelope of dry biological yeast

1 cup (tea) warm milk

1/2 cup of tea

1 pinch of salt

3 gems

1 and 1/2 tablespoon of softened butter

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

Margarine and wheat flour to grease and flour

300g melted fractional white chocolate

Lilac, blue and pink gel food coloring

Sprinkles of colorful sparklers for sprinkling

Method of preparation

In a bowl, combine the flour and baking powder. In another bowl, mix the rest of the ingredients. Add to the flour with yeast, mixing until it forms a homogeneous mass and come off the hands. If necessary, add more flour. Cover and let stand for 1 hour. With a rolling pin, on a floured surface, spread the dough not too thin with the thickness of a finger. With a donut cutter, cut the donuts and place them in a greased and floured pan. Place in a medium oven (180ºC), preheated, for 25 minutes or until lightly browned. Let cool. Dye 1/3 of the chocolate with each color until it reaches the desired shade. Bathe the donuts in each color of the chocolate, sprinkle with sprinkles, let dry and serve.

Colorful pasta from a single pan

Time: 30min

Yield: 4 servings

Difficulty: easy

Colorful pasta ingredients from a single pan

4 tablespoons of oil

1 chopped onion

4 crushed garlic cloves

1 cup of diced ham

1/2 cup of frozen peas

1/2 cup drained green corn

1 cube of chicken stock

1 can of chopped peeled tomatoes with the broth

2 and 1/2 cups (tea) of water

250g of penne de grano duro pasta

Salt, black pepper and chopped green smell to taste

1 cup of diced mozzarella cheese

Grated Parmesan cheese for sprinkling

Method of preparation

In a saucepan over medium heat, heat the oil and fry the onion and garlic for 3 minutes. Add the ham, peas, corn, chicken stock and sauté for 2 minutes. Add the tomato, water, pasta and, as soon as it boils, lower the heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft. Turn off, season with salt, pepper, green scent, mix the cheese, sprinkle with parmesan and serve.

Colored gelatin mousse

Time: 1h (+ 3h20 of refrigerator)

Yield: 20 units

Difficulty: Easy

Colored gelatin mousse ingredients

1 envelope of grape flavored gelatin powder

600ml of boiling water

1 cup (tea) sour cream

1 cup (condensed) tea

1 envelope of lemon flavored gelatin powder

1 envelope of powdered gelatin flavored strawberry

Cream

1/2 can of condensed milk

1/2 can of cream

1 tablespoon of powdered gelatin without colorless flavor

3 tablespoons of water

Method of preparation

Dissolve the grape gelatin in 200ml of boiling water and mix in a blender with 1/3 of the cream and 1/3 of the condensed milk. Distribute in individual cups or glasses. Refrigerate for 40 minutes. Prepare the cream by beating the condensed milk, the cream and the unflavored gelatin hydrated in the water and dissolved in a water bath in the blender. Place half the cream over the grape gelatin and return to the refrigerator for another 40 minutes.

Prepare the lemon gelatin in the same way as you did with the grape gelatin and make a layer over the cream. Return to the refrigerator for 40 minutes. Cover with the remaining cream and return to the refrigerator for 40 minutes. Prepare the strawberry gelatin using the same procedure as the previous ones and finish the cups. Refrigerate for another 40 minutes. Serve.

Chicken mini pizza with Catupiry®

Time: 1h (+ 1h10 rest)

Yield: 25 units

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of chicken mini-pizza with Catupiry®

2 fresh yeast tablets (30g)

2 tablespoons of sugar

1/2 tablespoon of salt

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of water

1/3 cup of tea

1 egg

500g of wheat flour (approximately)

Wheat flour for flour

Oil for greasing

1 cup of tomato sauce

Oregano for sprinkling

Filling

3 cups of cooked and shredded chicken

1 cup of grated mozzarella cheese

1 can drained green corn

2 chopped seedless tomatoes

1/2 chopped onion

1 small tube of Catupiry® (250g)

Method of preparation

In a bowl, dissolve the yeast with the sugar and salt. Add water, oil, egg and mix. Add the flour, little by little, and knead until it forms a homogeneous dough that comes off the hands. If necessary, add more flour. Cover with a clean cloth and let stand for 30 minutes. Divide the dough into 25 balls, cover and let stand for another 40 minutes. On a smooth and floured surface, open the balls with the help of a roller until they form discs 8cm in diameter. Place, side by side, in a large greased pan, make holes with a fork, divide the sauce between them and place in a medium oven, preheated for 15 minutes, without letting it brown. Reserve. For the filling, in a bowl, mix the chicken, the mozzarella, the corn, the tomato and the onion. Divide the filling between the mini pizzas and cover with Catupiry®. Return to the oven for another 10 minutes or until the cheese melts. Transfer to a serving dish, sprinkle with oregano and serve.

