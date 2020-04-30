Discover the delicious recipes from today’s Quarantine Menu!

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Thursday, 30

Photo: Kitchen Guide

We are already at the end of the week and the Quarantine Menu will, once again, suggest delicious recipes to compose your day! For many today it is not a Thursday, but a Friday, as we will have a holiday on the 1st of May. Calm that the week is ending and you will be able to rest a lot at home. We are still in quarantine to save the lives of those we love and ours, so if you can, don’t leave home.

As for our Quarantine menu, for today we have a donut with coconut cream for breakfast that is a must. As an afternoon snack, if you feel like eating bakery food, we have the solution: a dream recipe! Our main meals follow the Menu of the Week to the letter with the cheapest food from Ceagesp. For lunch, we have a green chayote broth and, for dinner, a chayote dumpling that is very good. Want to see the complete recipes, follow below:

Breakfast

Coconut cream thread

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Thursday, 30

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1h30 (+ 1h rest)

Yield: 12 servings

Difficulty: easy

Coconut cream donut ingredients

3 tablets of fresh biological yeast (45g)

1/2 cup of tea

1 egg

1 cup (tea) warm milk

4 cups of wheat flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

Grease margarine

1 egg yolk to brush

Condensed milk for watering

Grated coconut flakes for sprinkling

Filling

1 can of condensed milk

1 glass of coconut milk (200ml)

2 tablespoons of margarine

1 and 1/2 cup (grated) coconut

Method of preparation

In a bowl, combine the yeast, sugar, egg and milk. Gradually add the flour and salt, kneading with your hands until you get a smooth and elastic dough. Cover and let stand for 40 minutes or until doubled in volume. In a saucepan, bring the filling ingredients to medium heat, stirring until thick. Roll out the dough, forming small discs and divide the filling between them. Close, modeling balls and place in a large greased hole shape. Brush with the yolk, cover and let stand for another 20 minutes. Place in a medium oven, preheated, for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Let it warm, unmold, drizzle with condensed milk, sprinkle with coconut and serve.

Green chayote broth

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Thursday, 30

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 35min

Yield: 5 servings

Difficulty: easy

Green chayote broth ingredient

4 tablespoons of lard

2 sliced ​​bread slices

1 diced onion

2 crushed garlic cloves

4 diced chayote

1 cube of vegetable broth

1 liter of water

Salt to taste

2 cups of sliced ​​kale

Olive oil for watering

Method of preparation

In a saucepan heat the oil over medium heat and fry the paio, onion and garlic for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove the bread, reserve and put the chayote, vegetable broth and water in the same pan and cook until soft. Beat the chayote with the cooking water in a blender. Return the beaten chayote to the pan and add the paio, the cabbage and set the salt. Cook for another 3 minutes. Turn off and serve then drizzled with olive oil.

Afternoon coffee

Bakery dream

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Thursday, 30

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 2h (+ 1h40 rest)

Yield: 30

Difficulty: medium

Ingredients:

Pasta:

1kg of wheat flour

45g of biological yeast

2 cups of tea

2 tablespoons of sugar

200g of margarine

3 eggs

1 pinch of salt

Zest of 1 lemon peel

4 cups of oil

Filling:

3 tablespoons of butter

1/2 liter of milk

1/2 cups of wheat flour

7 gems

1 cup of tea

2 teaspoons vanilla essence

Method of preparation:

On a smooth surface, make a pile with the flour and make a hole in the center. In a bowl, mix the yeast with the warm milk and pour into the hole. Add 1 tablespoon of sugar and let stand for 10 minutes. Knead the dough and put the remaining ingredients (minus the oil) until smooth. Cover and let stand for 30 minutes. Knead again and divide into balls. Let rise for 1 hour, fry in hot oil and drain on absorbent paper. For the filling, melt the butter and add the milk. Add the flour gradually, the egg yolks one by one, stirring constantly. Put the sugar and vanilla essence. Cook until it becomes a cream. Let cool. Cut the dreams in half and stuff. If desired, sprinkle icing sugar.

Dinner

Chayote cookie

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Thursday, 30

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 30min

Yield: 25 units

Difficulty: easy

Chayote dumpling ingredients

3 peeled and grated chuchus

2 eggs

50g of grated parmesan cheese

1 pinch of grated nutmeg

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon of chopped green scent

3 tablespoons of wheat flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

Frying oil

Method of preparation

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients. With the help of 2 tablespoons, fry the cookies in hot oil, little by little, until golden brown. Drain on paper towels and serve.

Don’t miss the quarantine menu, daily, here in the Kitchen Guide!

See too:

The players who most devalued in the no games period