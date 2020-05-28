Did you run out of ideas to prepare your meals for the day? Rest assured that the Quarantine Menu will help you!

Photo: Kitchen Guide

We can already see the weekend! And what to do to make the day go faster and arrive right at the time of rest? The answer is easy: cook! Making a delicious dish – and enjoying the preparation – can be your moment of calm amid the obligations of work, studies and homework for the day. Not having many ideas of what to prepare in the kitchen? Then, the Quarantine Menu will help you with this task!

In the morning, you can have your coffee accompanied with this chocolate chip muffin. It’s pretty easy! In the afternoon, to take a break from your homework, let’s bake a stuffed little bread? The suggestion of the Quarantine Menu is that you fill with loin and catupiry, but, of course, you can do with whatever you have in the fridge or pantry: pepperoni, mozzarella, curd… Just choose the ingredients that best match each other.

For lunch and dinner we will follow the Menu of the Week, with delicious options and foods that are affordable to save money. The options are: leek risotto and a stew with cabbage and paio, respectively. They are very simple dishes and you will eat very well. Check out!

Thursday’s Quarantine Menu, 28

Breakfast

Chocolate chip muffin

Time: 1 am

Yield: 10 units

Difficulty: easy

Chocolate Chip Muffin Ingredients

2 cups of wheat flour

1 can of condensed milk

1 cup of plain yogurt

1 tablespoon of margarine

1 egg

1 tablespoon of baking powder

1 cup (tea) chocolate chips

Margarine and wheat flour for anointing

Method of preparation

In a bowl, place the flour, condensed milk, yogurt, margarine, egg, yeast and mix. Add the chocolate drops and stir gently with a spoon. Place in muffin pans, greased and floured. Arrange in a pan and bake in a medium, preheated oven for 25 minutes or until lightly browned and browned. Remove from the oven, unmold and serve.

Lunch

Risotto De Poró Garlic

Time: 40min

Yield: 2 servings

Difficulty: easy

Leek Risotto Ingredients

4 cups of tea

2 cubes of vegetable broth

5 tablespoons butter

1 grated onion

1 cup of chopped leeks

1 cup of raw carnaroli rice

1/2 cup (dry) white wine

Salt to taste

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

6 tablespoons of cream without serum

Method of preparation

Over medium heat, heat water and vegetable stock until boiling. Turn it off and set it aside. In another thick-bottomed pan, heat 3 tablespoons of the butter over medium heat and fry the onion and leeks until soft and transparent. Put the rice and fry for 2 minutes. Add the wine and wait for it to evaporate. Add 1 ladle of water with the broth, lower the heat and wait to dry. Stir, adding the broth, little by little, until the rice is tender. Season with salt. Turn off and mix with remaining butter, parmesan and sour cream. Then serve the risotto.

Afternoon snack

Ball bread stuffed with loin and Catupiry®

Time: 1h (+ 1h rest)

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of polka-dumpling bread stuffed with loin and Catupiry®

2 fresh yeast tablets (30g)

1 tablespoon of sugar

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of warm water

1 teaspoon of salt

1 egg

1/2 cup (tea) of oil

4 and 1/2 cups of wheat flour (approximately)

Margarine and wheat flour to grease and flour

2 gems to brush

Sesame for sprinkling

Filling

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) diced smoked loin

1 cup of Catupiry®

Sauce

1 cup (tea) cream cheese

1/2 cup (cream) cream cheese

3 tablespoons of cream

1 tablespoon of spicy paprika

Salt and chopped chives to taste

Method of preparation

For the filling, mix the ingredients and set aside. For the dough, in a bowl, mix the yeast and sugar until completely dissolved. Add water, salt, egg, oil and mix. Add the flour, little by little, until it forms a homogeneous dough that comes off the hands. If necessary, add more flour. Cover and let stand for 1 hour.

Open small portions of the dough in your hands, divide the filling between them and close, modeling balls. Grease and flour a 26cm diameter pan. In the center of the pan, place a medium ramekin wrapped in aluminum foil. Around the ramekin, place the balls, side by side. Brush with the egg yolk, sprinkle with sesame and place in a medium oven, preheated, for 35 minutes or until golden brown. Let it warm and unmold. Mix the ingredients of the sauce, place on the ramekin that was baked and place in the middle of the bread. Serve immediately.

Dinner

Braised cabbage with paio

Time: 15min

Yield: 4 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of braised cabbage with paio

3 tablespoons of olive oil

4 sliced ​​garlic cloves

2 slices of sliced ​​bread

1 bunch of cabbage without stalk in strips

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method of preparation

Heat the oil in a frying pan over medium heat and fry the garlic until golden brown. Remove and set aside. Add the paio and fry, stirring occasionally, until golden brown. Add the cabbage, salt, pepper and sauté over high heat for 1 minute. Transfer to a serving dish, sprinkle with the reserved garlic and serve.

