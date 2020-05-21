The Quarantine Menu never leaves you! Check out today’s options!

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Thursday, 21

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Woke up without creativity and want to vary in today’s main meals? No excuses! The Kitchen Guide brings, daily, the Quarantine Menu with delicious options for you to escape from the food delivery apps and save during this period that we are going through.

In the first meal of the day, we have the easiest recipe that could exist: a chocolate and dulce cake made in the mug (and in the microwave). Easy, isn’t it? And, in the middle of the day, if you have a little time left, you can get your hands dirty and prepare a tasty guava roll for your afternoon snack!

Following the Menu of the Week, lunch and dinner have delicious recipes with the most affordable foods. So, for the main meals of the day, we have a tasty yam hidden with ground beef and an egg in the pepper that is perfect.

Check the Quarantine Menu this Thursday, 21

Breakfast

Chocolate mug cake and dulce de leche

Time: 10min

Yield: 1 serving

Difficulty: easy

Chocolate mug cake and dulce de leche ingredients

1 egg

4 tablespoons of milk

3 tablespoons of oil

2 tablespoons chocolate powder

4 tablespoons of wheat flour

4 tablespoons of sugar

1 spoon (coffee) of baking powder

4 small cubes of cut dulce de leche

2 tablespoons of creamy dulce de leche

Method of preparation

In a bowl, combine the egg, milk, oil, chocolate, flour, sugar and yeast. Beat with a wire whisk until smooth. Place in a 300ml ceramic mug, distribute the dulce de leche and let it sink by itself. Microwave at high power for 3 minutes or place in a pan and place in a medium conventional oven, preheated, for 15 minutes. Spread the creamy dulce de leche on the cake and serve.

Lunch

Yam Escondidinho with ground beef

Time: 1h10

Yield: 8

Difficulty: medium

Ingredients:

300g of diced peeled yams

700g ground beef

4 tablespoons of olive oil

1 chopped red onion

2 crushed garlic cloves

1/3 chopped yellow pepper

1/3 chopped red pepper

1 chopped seedless tomato

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

1 spoon (coffee) of turmeric powder

1 spoon (dessert) of oregano

3 red cabbage leaves in strips

1 teaspoon chopped ginger

Salt and nutmeg to taste

100g of grated Parmesan cheese

Method of preparation:

For puree, place the yam in a steaming pan and cook until very soft. Remove, drain and mash with a fork. Mix with half the oil, the saffron, a pinch of salt and nutmeg, until it forms a puree. If necessary, add a little water until it is creamy. Reserve.

For the filling: In a saucepan, place 2 tablespoons of olive oil with garlic and onion until sauté and brown. Then pour in the minced meat and cook until all the water is dry. Add the peppers, tomatoes, basil, oregano and salt and stir well.

For Cabbage: Steam the cabbage for 8 minutes and set aside.

For the Assembly: In a refractory, place the ground meat on the bottom, place the cabbage on top and the yam puree on top. Sprinkle with cheese and bake in a preheated medium oven for 10 minutes or until browned. Remove and serve.

Afternoon snack

In roulade Goiabada

Time: 1 am

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of guava roulade

6 eggs

6 tablespoons of sugar

6 tablespoons of wheat flour

1 spoon (coffee) of baking powder

Butter for greasing

2 cups of creamy guava

Method of preparation

In an electric mixer, beat the eggs until they double in volume. Add the sugar, flour and baking powder, without stopping, until smooth. Pour into a 35cm x 45cm pan lined with greased butter paper and place in a medium oven (180º C), preheated, for 20 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove, let it warm and unmold on a clean, damp dish towel. Remove the parchment paper, roll it up and let it cool. Unroll and spread 1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of the guava paste over the dough. Roll again with the help of the cloth, forming a roll. Transfer to a pan and decorate the surface with the remaining guava, using a pastry bag with a fine pearl tip. Pack to sell or serve next.

Tip: Swiss roll goes very well with a coffee! To boost your sales, offer this delicacy mid-morning or afternoon, and vary the flavors of the filling. Other options that go well is dulce de leche with nuts or pumpkin and coconut candy.

Dinner

Egg on pepper

Time: 10min

Yield: 2 servings

Difficulty: Easy

Egg ingredients in bell pepper

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

2 thick slices of yellow pepper

2 thick slices of red pepper

4 eggs

Salt to taste

Method of preparation

Heat a medium nonstick skillet over low heat with the oil and butter and let it melt. Place the slices of the peppers, side by side, inside the frying pan. Break the eggs separately and place each one inside each slice of pepper. Sprinkle with salt, cover the pan and fry over low heat until the eggs are firm. Disconnect. Serve immediately.

What did you think of today’s Quarantine Menu? Tell us in the comments!

