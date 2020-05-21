The Quarantine Menu never leaves you! Check out today’s options!
Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Thursday, 21
Photo: Kitchen Guide
Woke up without creativity and want to vary in today’s main meals? No excuses! The Kitchen Guide brings, daily, the Quarantine Menu with delicious options for you to escape from the food delivery apps and save during this period that we are going through.
In the first meal of the day, we have the easiest recipe that could exist: a chocolate and dulce cake made in the mug (and in the microwave). Easy, isn’t it? And, in the middle of the day, if you have a little time left, you can get your hands dirty and prepare a tasty guava roll for your afternoon snack!
Following the Menu of the Week, lunch and dinner have delicious recipes with the most affordable foods. So, for the main meals of the day, we have a tasty yam hidden with ground beef and an egg in the pepper that is perfect.
Check the Quarantine Menu this Thursday, 21
Breakfast
Chocolate mug cake and dulce de leche
Photo: Kitchen Guide
Time: 10min
Yield: 1 serving
Difficulty: easy
Chocolate mug cake and dulce de leche ingredients
1 egg
4 tablespoons of milk
3 tablespoons of oil
2 tablespoons chocolate powder
4 tablespoons of wheat flour
4 tablespoons of sugar
1 spoon (coffee) of baking powder
4 small cubes of cut dulce de leche
2 tablespoons of creamy dulce de leche
Method of preparation
In a bowl, combine the egg, milk, oil, chocolate, flour, sugar and yeast. Beat with a wire whisk until smooth. Place in a 300ml ceramic mug, distribute the dulce de leche and let it sink by itself. Microwave at high power for 3 minutes or place in a pan and place in a medium conventional oven, preheated, for 15 minutes. Spread the creamy dulce de leche on the cake and serve.
Lunch
Yam Escondidinho with ground beef
Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Thursday, 21
Photo: Kitchen Guide
Time: 1h10
Yield: 8
Difficulty: medium
Ingredients:
300g of diced peeled yams
700g ground beef
4 tablespoons of olive oil
1 chopped red onion
2 crushed garlic cloves
1/3 chopped yellow pepper
1/3 chopped red pepper
1 chopped seedless tomato
1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
1 spoon (coffee) of turmeric powder
1 spoon (dessert) of oregano
3 red cabbage leaves in strips
1 teaspoon chopped ginger
Salt and nutmeg to taste
100g of grated Parmesan cheese
Method of preparation:
For puree, place the yam in a steaming pan and cook until very soft. Remove, drain and mash with a fork. Mix with half the oil, the saffron, a pinch of salt and nutmeg, until it forms a puree. If necessary, add a little water until it is creamy. Reserve.
For the filling: In a saucepan, place 2 tablespoons of olive oil with garlic and onion until sauté and brown. Then pour in the minced meat and cook until all the water is dry. Add the peppers, tomatoes, basil, oregano and salt and stir well.
For Cabbage: Steam the cabbage for 8 minutes and set aside.
For the Assembly: In a refractory, place the ground meat on the bottom, place the cabbage on top and the yam puree on top. Sprinkle with cheese and bake in a preheated medium oven for 10 minutes or until browned. Remove and serve.
Afternoon snack
In roulade Goiabada
Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Thursday, 21
Photo: Kitchen Guide
Time: 1 am
Yield: 8 servings
Difficulty: easy
Ingredients of guava roulade
6 eggs
6 tablespoons of sugar
6 tablespoons of wheat flour
1 spoon (coffee) of baking powder
Butter for greasing
2 cups of creamy guava
Method of preparation
In an electric mixer, beat the eggs until they double in volume. Add the sugar, flour and baking powder, without stopping, until smooth. Pour into a 35cm x 45cm pan lined with greased butter paper and place in a medium oven (180º C), preheated, for 20 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove, let it warm and unmold on a clean, damp dish towel. Remove the parchment paper, roll it up and let it cool. Unroll and spread 1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of the guava paste over the dough. Roll again with the help of the cloth, forming a roll. Transfer to a pan and decorate the surface with the remaining guava, using a pastry bag with a fine pearl tip. Pack to sell or serve next.
Tip: Swiss roll goes very well with a coffee! To boost your sales, offer this delicacy mid-morning or afternoon, and vary the flavors of the filling. Other options that go well is dulce de leche with nuts or pumpkin and coconut candy.
Dinner
Egg on pepper
Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Thursday, 21
Photo: Kitchen Guide
Time: 10min
Yield: 2 servings
Difficulty: Easy
Egg ingredients in bell pepper
2 tablespoons of olive oil
1 tablespoon butter
2 thick slices of yellow pepper
2 thick slices of red pepper
4 eggs
Salt to taste
Method of preparation
Heat a medium nonstick skillet over low heat with the oil and butter and let it melt. Place the slices of the peppers, side by side, inside the frying pan. Break the eggs separately and place each one inside each slice of pepper. Sprinkle with salt, cover the pan and fry over low heat until the eggs are firm. Disconnect. Serve immediately.
What did you think of today’s Quarantine Menu? Tell us in the comments!
