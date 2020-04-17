Check out the recipes that the Quarantine Menu brought for this Saturday

You winked and we are already in the middle of April, and it’s a weekend again, my dear reader! Saturday is a day to relax a little from the busy routine that we are taking with the Quarantine Menu and eat food that is easy and tasty.

Early in the morning, the Quarantine Menu brings a healthy option of wholegrain bisnaguinha; and for afternoon coffee, a provolone chip that’s easy to make! For the main meals, we have a pork chop with garlic and bacon for lunch. At dinner, we separate a cauliflower cream that is divine! Let’s check the recipes?

Breakfast

Integral tube

Time: 1h (+ 50min rest)

Yield: 20 units

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of wholegrain tube

3 tablets of fresh biological yeast (45g)

1 teaspoon of sugar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon of salt

2 cups of warm water

2 beaten eggs

1/2 cup (tea) of sunflower oil

3 cups of wheat flour (approximately)

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of whole wheat flour

Butter for greasing

Preparation mode

In a bowl, mix the yeast, sugars, salt and water until dissolved. Add the eggs, oil and mix. Add the flours, kneading until a dough comes off the hands. If necessary, add more wheat flour. Divide the dough into 20 balls, cover and let stand for 20 minutes. Open the balls in the palm of your hand and model elongated tubes. Place, side by side, in a large greased pan, cover and let stand for another 30 minutes. Place in a medium oven, preheated for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Let it warm and serve.

Lunch

Pork chop with garlic and bacon

Time: 15min (+ 10min rest)

Yield: 4 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of pork chop with garlic and bacon

4 pork chops

Salt and black pepper to taste

1/2 cup of lemon juice

2 tablespoons of oil

3/4 cup (tea) diced bacon

4 cloves garlic on blades

2 tablespoons of chopped green scent for sprinkling

Preparation mode

In a bowl, season the steak with salt, pepper and lemon juice. Let stand for 10 minutes. Heat a frying pan with the oil over high heat and fry the chops on both sides until golden brown. Transfer to a serving dish and set aside. In the same pan, over medium heat, place the bacon and fry for 3 minutes. Add the garlic and fry until golden brown. Drain the oil that has formed in the frying pan a little, pour the garlic and bacon over the chops. Sprinkle with green scent and serve immediately.

Afternoon snack

Provolone chips

Time: 20min

Yield: 4 servings

Difficulty: easy

Provolone chip ingredients

1 piece of provolone cheese (800g)

Oregano to taste

Preparation mode

Cut the provolone piece into thin slices and sprinkle with oregano. Place one slice next to the other on a large plate lined with parchment paper. Microwave at full power for 3 minutes or until golden brown. Remove and repeat the procedure until the provolone is finished. Wait for it to cool and serve.

Dinner

Cauliflower cream with potato

Time: 1 am

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Cauliflower cream ingredients with potato

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 chopped onion

2 crushed garlic cloves

4 cups chopped cauliflower

2 large chopped potatoes

1 cube of vegetable broth

3 cups of tea

1 cup of tea

2 tablespoons of wheat flour

1 box of sour cream (200g)

Salt, grated nutmeg and chopped chives to taste

6 small round Italian breads

Preparation mode

In a saucepan over medium heat, heat the oil and fry the onion and garlic for 2 minutes. Add the cauliflower, potato, vegetable broth, cover with milk and water and cook until soft. Beat everything in a blender with the flour and return to the pan. Return to medium heat, stirring until it boils and thickens. Mix the cream and season with salt and nutmeg. Remove a lid from each loaf and carefully remove part of the crumb. Fill the buns with the cream, sprinkle with chives and serve next.

Did you like our suggestions for today’s Quarantine Menu? Don’t miss the next ones here in the Kitchen Guide.

