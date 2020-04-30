Don’t miss the delicious options we have selected for the Menu of the Week!

Starting another edition of Week menu this month of May that will give you that little help to organize meals that week in quarantine. Religiously, the Kitchen Guide has been separating 10 dishes to compose your main meals from Monday to Friday. The purpose of the Menu of the Week is to think of dishes that are capable of serving large families, both for lunch and dinner.

At the end of the article, you will find the list of ingredients with items in common and the extra items you will need to cook with us without forgetting anything. We always think about bringing the best dishes at a low price, so you can save that money at the end of the month. According to Ceagesp, this week, the cabbage and chard are with good prices and will be part of our Menu of the Week.

We are still in social isolation, dear readers. We don’t want you to stock up on food, it’s always worth remembering. According to the rules and guidelines of the Health Bodies in your city or municipality, avoid going to the market unnecessarily and try to buy only what you need. Check out this week’s suggestions that are not to be missed!

Quarantine menu of the week

Lunch options

Easy cabbage pie

Time: 40 min

Yield: 10 servings

Difficulty: easy

Easy Cabbage Pie Ingredients

1 medium cabbage, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons of olive oil

4 chopped tomatoes

3 tablespoons of parsley

1/2 cup of chopped green olives

1 chopped onion

4 eggs

100g of grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon of baking powder

4 tablespoons of wheat flour

Salt and black pepper to taste

Oil for greasing

Method of preparation

In a bowl, mix the cabbage, olive oil, tomato, parsley, olives, onion, eggs, parmesan, yeast, flour, salt and pepper.

Place in a greased 30cm x 22cm pan and place in a medium oven (180º C), preheated, for 30 minutes or until golden brown.

Remove and serve.

Chard and shrimp salad

Time: 30min

Yield: 4 servings

Difficulty: easy

Chard and shrimp salad ingredients

1 packet of sliced ​​chard

1/2 packet of arugula

1 diced mango

1 diced red onion

300g of cooked clean small shrimp

1 can of chopped drained palm hearts (300g)

Toasted sesame for sprinkling

Sauce

1 tablespoon of honey

3 tablespoons of lemon juice

1 teaspoon of grated ginger

1/4 cup (tea) of olive oil

1 teaspoon of salt

3 tablespoons chopped chives

Method of preparation

Pour the sauce ingredients into a capped glass and shake vigorously. Arrange the leaves on the bottom of a serving dish and cover with the mango, onion, shrimp and heart of palm. Drizzle with the sauce and sprinkle with roasted sesame. Serve.

Cabbage cigar with ground beef

Time: 1h20

Yield: 6

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

1 chopped onion

2 chopped tomatoes

1/2 cup of raw rice

500g ground beef

1/2 cup chopped green tea

1 liter of water

1 medium cabbage

1 can of ready-made tomato sauce

2 whole garlic cloves, peeled

1 tablespoon of oil

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method of preparation:

In a bowl mix onion, tomato and set aside. Add the raw rice, the raw ground beef, salt, pepper and the green scent. In another pan, put the water to a boil, pass the cabbage leaves for a few minutes in the water, just to soften and drain. Place two tablespoons of the meat mixture on each cabbage leaf. Roll the leaves like a pancake, closing the ends. Place in a pan greased with oil, one next to the other, never on top, mix the tomato sauce with the water, set the salt and place on the cigars until they are covered. Add the garlic cloves and cook for about 30 minutes over medium heat, without stirring. Serve immediately.

Sauteed sausage with chard

Time: 15min

Yield: 8

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

1/4 cup (tea) of olive oil

1 large onion, sliced

4 slices of pepperoni sausage sliced

1 tablespoon of salt

1 bunch of chard in strips

2 tablespoons chopped parsley for garnish

Method of preparation:

To prepare this recipe for the week’s menu, in a pan, heat the oil over high heat, add the onion and sausage and brown quickly for 2 minutes. Season with salt, add chard, mix and sauté for 3 minutes, without covering. Garnish with parsley and serve immediately. If desired, serve with rice, beans and fried egg.

Beef pancake with cabbage

Time: 2 am

Yield: 15 servings

Difficulty: medium

Meat pancake ingredients with cabbage

3 cups of tea

1/2 cup (tea) of oil

2 eggs

Salt to taste

2 cups of wheat flour

1/2 cup (oats) fine oat flakes

1 teaspoon of baking powder

Tomato sauce of your choice to taste

Grated Parmesan cheese for sprinkling

Filling

3 tablespoons of olive oil

500g ground beef

2 cups chopped cabbage

3 crushed garlic cloves

1 chopped onion

2 chopped tomatoes

2 cubes of broth

Salt and black pepper to taste

1/2 cup of chopped olives

Method of preparation

For the filling, in a pan, place the oil, the meat and sauté over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until it is no longer raw. Add the cabbage, garlic, onion, tomato, broth, salt, pepper, olive and sauté, stirring occasionally, until the cabbage is tender. Remove from heat and set aside.

In a blender, beat the milk, oil, eggs, salt, flour, oats and yeast. Fry in small portions, in a non-stick frying pan, over medium heat, on both sides, until lightly browned.

After frying all the dough, divide the filling between them and roll like rollers. Place in an ovenproof dish, cover with the sauce of your choice, sprinkle with Parmesan and serve, decorated as desired.

Dining options

Chard and onion gratin pie

Time: 1:30

Yield: 8

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

2 cups of wheat flour

1 teaspoon of salt

1 tablespoon of oil

1/2 cup chopped chilled butter

6 tablespoons of cold water

Filling:

2 tablespoons butter

1 chopped onion

1 grated carrot

1 packet of small chard in strips

1 tablespoon of salt

3 beaten eggs

1 glass of creamy curd (200g)

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Method of preparation:

In a bowl, mix the flour with the salt, oil and butter, crumbling with your fingertips until you get a flour. Add the water little by little and handle the dough until smooth. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate while preparing the filling. In a frying pan, heat the butter over medium heat, brown the onion, add the carrot, chard and salt. Sauté for 5 minutes, turn off the heat and set aside. Roll out the dough and line the bottom and sides of a 24cm diameter removable bottom pan. Place in a medium oven, preheated, for 15 minutes. Mix the eggs with the curd. Spread the chard filling over the dough, pour the egg mixture, and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Place in a medium oven, preheated for 15 minutes or until golden brown.

Fit cabbage pizza

Time: 30min

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Fit cabbage pizza ingredients

1 thick sliced ​​cabbage

Salt and olive oil to taste

1 cup (diced) diced peeled tomatoes

300g of grated white cheese

200g of halved cherry tomatoes

Oregano for sprinkling

Method of preparation

Put the cabbage slices in a pan, sprinkle with salt and drizzle with a little olive oil. Take to medium oven, preheated, for 7 minutes. Remove and, over each slice of cabbage, place a portion of the peeled tomato, a portion of the grated white cheese and a portion of the cherry tomato. Sprinkle with oregano and return to the oven for another 10 minutes or until the cheese has melted. Remove and then serve your recipe from the week’s menu.

Oriental style chard and endive

Time: 20min

Yield: 4

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

1/4 cup (tea) of sesame or canola oil

1 large onion cut into thin strips

1 teaspoon chopped ginger

1/2 bunch of chopped chard

1 bunch of chopped endive

2 tablespoons soy sauce (soy sauce)

Method of preparation:

In a large skillet (or oriental wok) heat the oil and fry the onion until golden brown. Remove and set aside. With the oil still hot, add the ginger, stir quickly, add the chard, endive and soy sauce. Mix, cover the pan for 2 minutes and serve covered with golden onions.

Braised cabbage with pork

Time: 30min

Yield: 6

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of oil or olive oil

600g diced pork tenderloin or shank

1 large onion sliced ​​in half-moon

2 cloves of minced garlic

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of thinly sliced ​​white cabbage

1 and 1/2 cup (thinly sliced ​​red cabbage)

1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar

Salt, black pepper and chopped chives to taste

1/2 cup water

Method of preparation:

To make this recipe for the week’s menu, heat a large pan over high heat with the oil and sauté the meat cubes for 5 minutes or until golden brown. Add onion and garlic and sauté for 5 minutes. Add the cabbages, vinegar, salt and pepper and water. Cook with the pan covered, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes or until the cabbage has wilted and the water has dried. Then serve sprinkled with chives.

Chard with mozzarella

Time: 1:30

Yield: 6

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

2 bundles of chard

3 tablespoons of butter or margarine

250g sliced ​​mozzarella cheese

2 eggs

1/2 lemon

Salt and black pepper to taste

Grease margarine

Method of preparation:

Cook the eggs for 8 to 10 minutes from the start of boiling, remove from heat and peel. Cut the chard into pieces about 10 centimeters long and cook in boiling salted water and the lemon juice for 10 minutes or until it is. Drain well, sauté in 1 tablespoon of butter or margarine and season with black pepper. Arrange the chard in a greased refractory form. Cover with slices of mozzarella and 1 tablespoon of butter or margarine. Place in a medium oven, preheated, for 15 minutes or until the mozzarella melts. Chop the hard-boiled eggs finely and mix with the remaining butter or margarine, place on the chard and melted cheese and serve.

Market list with the ingredients that the recipes have in common

5 ½ packs of chard

6 Cabbages

8 Onions

9 Eggs

400 g of Parmesan

8 Tomatoes

1 bunch of parsley

1 large head of garlic

1 glass of olive

2 cans of tomato sauce

1 kg ground beef

To complete all the recipes on the list, you will need:

1 sleeve

½ packet of arugula

300g small shrimp

300g of palm hearts (1 can)

1 small jar of honey

250g of mozzarella

¼ cup (s) of sesame oil

1 unit of soy sauce

1 cup of curd (200g)

4 slices of pepperoni sausage

1 Carrot

300g white cheese

1 packet of endive

200g of cherry tomatoes

1 L of milk

1 packet of rolled oats

600g pork tenderloin

If you liked our Menu of the Week, be sure to follow the quarantine menu that comes out daily here in the Kitchen Guide.

