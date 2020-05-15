The Menu of the Week has incredible recipes. Check out!

Kitchen Guide – Menu of the Week for Quarantine

Another edition of Week menu getting started and with it, a selection of 10 amazing recipes for you to eat well every day! If you don’t have much time to think about what you are going to eat throughout the week, the Kitchen Guide will give you a holy help when it comes to weekly lunch and dinner. Here, we always separate dishes with a big family in mind, so don’t be alarmed by the amount of portions.

In fact, you must be thinking that, because there are many recipes, it is normal for them to have many ingredients. To make your life even easier, we always list at the end of the article a list with the items you will need to make all meals. For this week in the Menu of the Week, we did a survey to bring foods that fit everyone’s pocket, without leaving aside the healthier options. Then, the selection is of dishes with Yam and Pepper.

Quick to remember: you don’t need to stock up on food and, if possible, reduce your trips to the market. Protect yourself and follow the suggestions of this week below!

Quarantine menu of the week

Lunch options

Yam Escondidinho with ground beef

Time: 1h10

Yield: 8

Difficulty: medium

Ingredients:

300g of diced peeled yams

700g ground beef

4 tablespoons of olive oil

1 chopped red onion

2 crushed garlic cloves

1/3 chopped yellow pepper

1/3 chopped red pepper

1 chopped seedless tomato

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

1 spoon (coffee) of turmeric powder

1 spoon (dessert) of oregano

3 red cabbage leaves in strips

1 teaspoon chopped ginger

Salt and nutmeg to taste

100g of grated Parmesan cheese

Method of preparation:

For puree, place the yam in a steaming pan and cook until very soft. Remove, drain and mash with a fork. Mix with half the oil, the saffron, a pinch of salt and nutmeg, until it forms a puree. If necessary, add a little water until it is creamy. Reserve.

For the filling: In a saucepan, place 2 tablespoons of olive oil with garlic and onion until sauté and brown. Then pour in the minced meat and cook until all the water is dry. Add the peppers, tomatoes, basil, oregano and salt and stir well.

For Cabbage: Steam the cabbage for 8 minutes and set aside.

For the Assembly: In a refractory, place the ground meat on the bottom, place the cabbage on top and the yam puree on top. Sprinkle with cheese and bake in a preheated medium oven for 10 minutes or until browned. Remove and serve.

Stuffed peppers with mashed fish and cod

Time: 1 am

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Pepper ingredients stuffed with puree and cod

1 large green pepper

1 large red pepper

1 large yellow pepper

Salt to taste

1 cube of vegetable broth

2 cups of hot water

Grated Parmesan cheese for sprinkling

Filling

4 tablespoons of olive oil

1 chopped onion

4 crushed garlic cloves

1 chopped seedless tomato

300g of cod in desalted chips

3 large boiled and mashed potatoes

1/2 cup of coconut milk

Salt, black pepper and chopped green smell to taste

Method of preparation

Cut the peppers in half in a vertical direction, remove the filaments and seeds, sprinkle with salt and set aside.

For the filling, in a pan, heat the oil and sauté the onion and garlic for 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes, cod and sauté for 4 minutes.

Add the potato, coconut milk and mix. Season with salt, pepper and green scent. Divide the filling between the peppers.

Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and place in an ovenproof dish.

Dissolve the vegetable broth in the hot water and carefully place it in the bottom of the dish with the peppers.

Cover with aluminum foil and place in a medium oven (180º C), preheated, for 20 minutes.

Remove the aluminum foil and return to the oven for another 10 minutes or until golden brown. Serve immediately.

Vegetable quiche recipe with yam dough

Time: 1 am

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Vegetable quiche ingredients with yam dough

300g of cooked and mashed yam

1 and 1/2 tablespoon of margarine

1 egg

1 teaspoon of salt

3 cups of wheat flour (approximately)

Grease margarine

Filling

1 grated carrot

1 cup of cooked and chopped green beans

1/2 cup of corn

2 diced potatoes

3 eggs

1 can of sour cream (300g)

1/2 cup (tea) Catupiry® cheese

Salt, black pepper and chopped green smell to taste

1 cup of grated mozzarella cheese

1 tomato, sliced

Method of preparation

In a bowl, mix the yams, margarine, egg and salt until smooth. Add the flour, little by little, until the dough is homogeneous and comes off the hands. Roll out the dough with the help of a rolling pin and line a medium, greased pan. For the filling, in a bowl, mix the carrot, the green beans, the corn and the potato. Spread the vegetables over the dough. In another bowl, mix the eggs, the cream and the curd with a wire whisk. Season with salt, pepper, green scent and spread over the vegetables. Sprinkle with the mozzarella, arrange the tomato slices and place in the medium oven, preheated, for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Let it warm, unmold and serve.

Oven omelet with meat and pepper

Time: 30min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Oven omelet ingredients with meat and pepper

6 eggs (whites and separate yolks)

1/2 cup (cream) sour cream

2 cups of cooked and shredded meat

1 chopped onion

1 chopped green pepper

1 chopped tomato

1/2 cup chopped green tea

Salt and black pepper to taste

Grease margarine

50g of grated parmesan for sprinkling

Method of preparation

In electric mixer, beat the egg whites. Add the cream, the egg yolks and mix. Add the meat, onion, peppers, tomatoes, green scent, salt, pepper and stir. Grease a medium ovenproof dish with margarine and pour the mixture. Sprinkle with parmesan over the omelette and bake in a medium preheated oven for 20 minutes or lightly brown. Remove, unmold and serve next.

Grilled chicken with ginger and yam puree

Time: 40min

Yield: 6

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

6 chicken fillets

2 cloves of minced garlic

Salt to taste

6 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon of grated ginger

1/2 chopped onion

1 tablespoon brandy

1/2 cup orange juice

Mashed potato:

2 tablespoons of mateiga

3 cups of cooked and mashed yam

1/2 cup of skimmed milk

Salt and nutmeg to taste

Method of preparation:

For the puree, heat a pan of butter over medium heat, add the yams, milk, salt and nutmeg and cook until incorporated. Reserve. Season the chicken fillets with the garlic and salt. Heat a pan with half the oil over medium heat and fry the fillets until golden brown. Transfer to a serving dish. Return the pan to medium heat with the remaining oil and fry the ginger and onion until wilted. Add brandy, orange juice, season with salt to taste and cook for 3 minutes. Drizzle the fillets and serve with the yam puree.

Dining options

Chili lasagna

Time: 2 am

Yield: 4

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of oil

2 cloves of minced garlic

1 chopped onion

2 chopped yellow peppers

2 chopped red peppers

2 chopped green peppers

1 cup of chopped olives

Salt and black pepper to taste

500g fresh diced cheese

500g of pre-cooked lasagna pasta

(bought ready)

2 cups of tea

Method of preparation:

In a saucepan, place the oil, garlic, onion and cook for 5 minutes. Add the peppers, olives, salt, pepper and sauté,

stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and add fresh cheese. In a refractory, alternate layers of the batter and the stew, ending with stew. Drizzle with milk and bake, preheated, for 15 minutes or until browned.

Yam broth

Time: 45min

Yield: 5

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

500g of diced yam

2 diced potatoes

Salt and black pepper to taste

4 cups of tea

2 tablespoons butter

1 clove of minced garlic

300g ground beef

1 cup of chopped green olives

1 box of sour cream

Diced fried bacon for sprinkling

Method of preparation:

Place the yams and potatoes in a pan, cover with water and salt and cook until tender. Drain, place in blender and beat with milk until creamy. Heat a pan of butter over medium heat and fry the garlic and mince and fry for 5 minutes. Add the olive, the cream from the blender and cook until boiling. Add the cream, season with salt and pepper, mix and turn off the heat. Transfer to a soup bowl, sprinkle with bacon and serve.

Egg on pepper

Time: 10min

Yield: 2 servings

Difficulty: Easy

Egg ingredients in bell pepper

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

2 thick slices of yellow pepper

2 thick slices of red pepper

4 eggs

Salt to taste

Method of preparation

Heat a medium nonstick skillet over low heat with the oil and butter and let it melt. Place the slices of the peppers, side by side, inside the frying pan. Break the eggs separately and place each one inside each slice of pepper. Sprinkle with salt, cover the pan and fry over low heat until the eggs are firm. Disconnect. Serve immediately.

Pork chop with yam puree

Time: 40min

Yield: 4

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

4 pork chops

3 chopped garlic cloves

1 tablespoon of lemon zest

Salt and black pepper to taste

4 tablespoons of oil

Mashed potato:

600g of chopped yam

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup (cream) sour cream

Salt to taste

Chopped chives for sprinkling

Method of preparation:

For the puree, place the yam in a pressure cooker, cover with water and cook for 10 minutes after starting to sizzle. Turn off, let the pressure go and open the pan. Drain and mash with a fork. While still hot, mix with butter, cream and salt. Reserve. Season the steak with garlic, lemon zest, salt and pepper. Heat a skillet with the oil over high heat and fry the chops until golden brown. Transfer to a platter and serve with the yam puree sprinkled with chives.

Chili Antipasto

Time: 1h (+ 3h rest)

Yield: 8

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

2 green peppers

2 red peppers

2 yellow peppers

2 sliced ​​onions

2 tablespoons of oil

2 crushed garlic cloves

Chopped parsley to taste

Salt, oregano and black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons of vinegar

1 cup of olive oil

Method of preparation:

In a roasting pan, place the whole peppers and place in a medium, preheated oven for 30 minutes, turning the peppers every 10 minutes. wither and become less stinging. Remove from the oven, let it cool and then peel the peppers, cut the peppers into strips, place in a bowl, add the onion, garlic, parsley, salt, oregano, pepper, vinegar and olive oil. Mix well, let stand for 3 hours before serving. Store in a refrigerator in a closed pot.

Market list with the ingredients that the recipes have in common

7 Green Chillies

8 Yellow Peppers

8 Red Chillies

2kg of yam

6 ½ Onions

3 heads of garlic

13 Eggs

4 Tomatoes

2 liters of milk

250 g of Parmesan cheese

7 large potatoes

4 boxes of cream

1 kg ground beef

1 glass of olive

To complete all the recipes on the list, you will need:

1 Cabbage

1 spoon (coffee) Saffron

1 bunch of basil

1 packet of wheat flour

1 carrot

½ cup of green beans

½ cup of corn

1 glass of curd

250g of Mozzarella

6 chicken fillets

1 tablespoon ginger

1 tablespoon brandy

Bacon to taste

4 steaks

1 bunch of chives

300g of cod in chips

1/2 cup of coconut milk

2 cups of cooked meat

500g fresh diced cheese

500g of pre-cooked lasagna pasta

1 cup of olive oil

If you liked our Menu of the Week, be sure to follow the quarantine menu that comes out here daily in the Kitchen Guide.

