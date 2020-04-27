Do not miss our suggestions of dishes for your main meals with the Quarantine Menu

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Monday, 27

Another Monday starting, we are in the final stretch of the month of April and the good news for those who are working, home office or not, is that the week is shorter due to the holiday on Friday. That means another day to rest, sleep later and venture out into the kitchen.

Meanwhile, the Kitchen Guide daily brings its Quarantine Menu religiously. To get inspired or follow to the letter from breakfast to dinner. For main meals, lunch and dinner, the options follow our Weekly Menu, with foods that are low or stable in Ceagesp.

For breakfast, the tip is a de-li-ci-o-so avocado smoothie to give energy early in the day. And in the afternoon snack, the recipe is for a super tasty stuffed cookie for you to escape from the industrialized ones. If you have children at home, they will love it!

Are you curious? Check out our Quarantine Menu for this Monday, April 27th.

Breakfast

Avocado smoothie

Time: 20min

Yield: 4 servings

Difficulty: easy

Avocado Smoothie Ingredients

Pulp of 1 ripe avocado

1 jar of skimmed natural yogurt (200g)

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of cold coconut water

1/2 shelled pear and chopped seed

1/2 cup chopped mint

1 tablespoon of oats

Honey to taste

Mint to decorate

Method of preparation

In a blender, beat the avocado, yogurt, coconut water, pear, mint, oats and honey. Turn off as soon as the smoothie is creamy and homogeneous. Transfer the avocado smoothie to glasses and decorate with mint leaves. Then serve with straws.

Lunch

Beet broth

Time: 1 am

Yield: 4 servings

Difficulty: easy

Beet broth recipe ingredients

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 diced onion

2 crushed garlic cloves

1 cube of vegetable broth

500g diced beets

1 liter of water

Salt, black pepper and chopped green smell

Method of preparation

In a saucepan, heat the oil over medium heat and sauté the garlic and onion for 4 minutes. Add the vegetable stock, beets and water and cook until soft. Let it warm and blend in a blender. Return the broth to the pan, heat, season with salt and pepper. Transfer to bowls, sprinkle the green scent and serve.

Afternoon snack

Cinnamon wafer with dulce de leche

Time: 1h (+ 2h fridge)

Yield: 15 units

Difficulty: easy

Cinnamon wafer ingredients with dulce de leche

2 and 1/4 cups of wheat flour

1/2 cup of tea

1 spoon (dessert) of cinnamon powder

1 spoon (coffee) of powdered cloves

1 pinch of baking powder

3/4 cup (tea) of cold butter

1 egg

1 yolk

1/2 cup (coffee) of cachaça

Zest of 1 orange peel

1 pinch of salt

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of creamy dulce de leche

Powdered sugar and cinnamon for sprinkling

Method of preparation

In a bowl, mix the flour, sugar, cinnamon, cloves, yeast and butter until it forms a flour. Add the egg, yolk, cachaça, zest, salt and mix until smooth. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours.

Roll out the dough between 2 plastic sheets and cut with a round cookie cutter or the edge of a cup. Place in a medium pan lined with parchment paper, leaving space between them. Place in a medium oven, preheated, for 15 minutes.

Let cool and spread the dulce de leche on half of the cookies. Combine with the remaining biscuits, forming the cookies, sprinkle with mixed sugar and cinnamon, and serve.

Dinner

Beet tapioca

To close your Monday’s Quarantine Menu with a flourish, how about a lighter and more fun meal?

Time: 1 am

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Beet tapioca ingredients

1 beet in shell

Cooking water

3 cups of sour flour

Filling

4 tablespoons butter

1 chopped onion

2 cloves of minced garlic

1 chopped seedless tomato

1 can drained green corn

2 cups of cooked and shredded chicken

Salt, black pepper and chopped parsley

1 glass of creamy curd (200g)

Method of preparation

In a pressure cooker, cook the beets with water for 20 minutes over low heat after the pressure starts. Let the pressure come out naturally and open the pan. Use the beet in another recipe. Reserve the cooking water. In a bowl, place the starch and gradually add 1/2 cup (tea) of the beet cooking water, approximately, until the squeeze forms a consistent dough. If necessary, use more cooking water. Go through a sieve. Place 4 tablespoons of the dough in a medium nonstick skillet and cook over medium heat. Leave 3 minutes and turn on the other side of the dough, leaving for another 3 minutes. Repeat the procedure with the rest of the mixture. For the filling, in a pan, melt the butter over medium heat and sauté the onion and garlic for 3 minutes. Add the tomato and sauté for another 3 minutes. Add corn, chicken and sauté for another 3 minutes. Season with salt, pepper, parsley and distribute among the tapioca. Fold in half, drizzle with the curd and serve, if desired, garnished with chives.

We want to know your opinion: are you enjoying our tips from the Quarantine Menu? Write down here!

