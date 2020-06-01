June has arrived and with it we have the June festivities and winter. So today the Quarantine Menu will be themed, come and see!

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Monday, 01

It’s officially June! Month very dear to Brazilians for two reasons: we have the long-awaited June festivities and the official entrance of winter in the Southern Hemisphere. In fact, they overlap with each other, because to ward off the chill, bonfires and glasses of hot or hot wine are scattered around of the country at this popular festival.

To celebrate these important arrivals, the tips from today’s Quarantine Menu are very typical and warm. Cornmeal, corn and broth are our stars in this Monday’s dishes. It’s to warm up and eat well!

For breakfast, we recommend the recipe for a cornmeal cake with cheese, very creamy to drink with coffee. In the afternoon, to warm up and remember the June party, we have the hot delight of green corn.

For lunch and dinner, following the Menu of the Week that features corn and peas, we have the step by step of a chicken au gratin with corn cream and pea broth with bacon. Homemade recipes, easy and very tasty!

Check out today’s complete Quarantine Menu below

Breakfast

Bom-bit of cornmeal with cheese

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Monday, 01

Time: 1 am

Yield: 15 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of Bom-bocado cornmeal with cheese

1 liter of milk

4 eggs

2 cups of tea

1 cup of cornmeal

3 tablespoons of wheat flour

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon shallow baking powder

1 cup (grated) parmesan cheese

Butter and flour to grease and flour

Method of preparation

Beat the milk, eggs, sugar, cornmeal, flour and butter in a blender until smooth.

Add yeast, cheese and mix with a spoon. Pour into a 22cm x 33cm greased and floured pan and bake in a preheated medium oven for 35 minutes or until firm and golden.

Let cool and serve.

Lunch

Chicken au gratin with corn cream

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Monday, 01

Time: 45min

Yield: 5 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of chicken au gratin with corn cream

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) milk

1 can drained green corn

3 tablespoons of butter

2 tablespoons of grated onion

2 tablespoons of flour

Salt, black pepper and chopped parsley to taste

2 tablespoons of grated parmesan cheese

5 chicken breast fillets

1/2 cup of grated mozzarella cheese

Method of preparation

In a blender, beat the milk with half the corn. Turn it off and set it aside.

Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a saucepan over medium heat and fry the onion for 2 minutes. Sprinkle with flour, stirring for 1 minute.

Pour the whipped milk, stirring until it thickens. Add the rest of the corn, season with salt, pepper, add the Parmesan and remove from heat.

Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Heat a pan with the rest of the butter over high heat and brown for 1 minute on each side.

Arrange on a platter, drizzle with the corn cream and sprinkle with the mozzarella.

Place in a high, preheated oven for 10 minutes to brown. Sprinkle with parsley before serving.

Afternoon snack

Hot green corn delight

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Monday, 01

Time: 20min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of hot green corn delight

4 ears of green corn

3 cups of tea

1 can of condensed milk

1 pinch of ground cinnamon

Method of preparation

Run a knife over the ears of corn to remove the kernels. Pour into a blender and blend with milk for 2 minutes. Strain and transfer to a pan. Add the condensed milk, cinnamon and cook for 5 minutes. Turn off and serve hot.

Dinner

Pea broth with bacon

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Monday, 01

Time: 1h (+ 6h of sauce)

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Pea broth ingredients with bacon

2 cups of dried peas

7 cups of tea

1 bay leaf

3 tablespoons of olive oil

2 cups diced bacon

1 chopped onion

1 clove of minced garlic

1 grated carrot

1/2 cup chopped green tea

Salt and grated nutmeg to taste

Fried diced bacon for sprinkling

Method of preparation

Place the peas in a bowl, cover with water and soak for 6 hours.

Drain, place in a pressure cooker along with the water, the bay leaves and cook for 25 minutes after starting the pressure, over medium heat.

Turn off and let off the pressure. Open the pan, let it cool and beat 1/3 of the pea in a blender until it forms a cream. Reserve.

Bring a pan to medium heat with the oil and fry the bacon until golden brown.

Add onion, garlic and fry for another 3 minutes. Add the beaten and unpicked peas, the grated carrot, the green smell, salt, nutmeg and cook until boiling. Transfer to a soup bowl, sprinkle with fried bacon and serve.

What did you think of the Quarantine Menu with typical recipes of the June party and to warm up the winter that is coming?

