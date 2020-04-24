Start your Friday well with suggestions from the Quarantine Menu!

It is Friday, my dear readers, and the Quarantine Menu remains firm to suggest the best recipe options for your day. Friday is a day to eat good things, to starve yourself with special foods and wait for the long-awaited weekend to see your favorite artist’s live.

For this reason, in today’s Quarantine Menu we have, for breakfast, a sugary donut to make any bakery envious. As for the afternoon snack, we have a delicious stuffed bread that is to be prayed for. Our main meals, made up of the week’s menu with Ceagesp foods, are: carrot cream with cheese for lunch and dinner, a broccoli and carrot cake! Let’s check it out?

Breakfast

Sugary donut

Time: 1h (+ 1h rest)

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Sugary donut ingredients



1 tablet of fresh biological yeast (15g)

1 egg

2 tablespoons powdered milk

1 tablespoon of sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 can of condensed milk

1 cup of tea

3 tablespoons of butter

3 cups of wheat flour (approximately)

Butter and flour for greasing

Roof

1 cup of icing sugar

3 tablespoons of water

Preparation mode

In a bowl, put the yeast, the egg, the powdered milk, the sugar, the salt, the condensed milk, the milk, the butter and mix until smooth. Add the wheat flour, gradually, kneading until it is released from the hands. If necessary, add more flour. Divide the dough into 12 parts, cover and let stand for 20 minutes. Make cylinders out of the dough and twist two at a time. Join the ends to form the donuts and place them next to each other in a large, greased and floured pan. Let stand for another 40 minutes. Place in a medium oven, preheated, for 35 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from the oven and let it warm. For the icing, mix the sugar with the water until it dissolves. If necessary, add more water. Spread over the donuts and serve.

Lunch

Carrot cream with cheese

Time: 35min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Carrot cream and cheese ingredients

5 chopped carrots

3 cups of tea

1 cube of vegetable broth

3 tablespoons of olive oil

2 cloves of minced garlic

1 chopped onion

1 box of sour cream

100g of chopped gorgonzola cheese

Salt and grated ginger to taste

Grated carrots and grated Parmesan cheese for sprinkling

Preparation mode

Cook the carrots with water and vegetable stock for 15 minutes or until tender. Turn off, let it cool and blend in a blender until it forms a cream. Heat a pan with the oil and fry the garlic and onion until golden. Add the beaten carrots, the cream, the gorgonzola, salt and ginger and cook until boiling. Transfer to a tureen and sprinkle with grated carrot and Parmesan. Serve immediately.

Afternoon snack

Stuffed chicken bread with curd

Time: 1h10 (+ 1h rest)

Yield: 14 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of stuffed chicken bread with curd

2 fresh yeast tablets (30g)

1 tablespoon of sugar

1 tablespoon of salt

1/2 cup (tea) margarine

2 cups of warm milk

2 eggs

5 cups of wheat flour (approximately)

Wheat flour for flour

Margarine and wheat flour

to anoint

1 egg yolk to brush

Filling

3 cups of cooked and shredded chicken

1 can of drained canned green corn

1 chopped seedless tomato

1 cup (tea) culinary curd

1/2 cup chopped green tea

Salt to taste

Preparation mode

For the filling, in a bowl, mix the chicken, corn, tomato, curd, green scent and salt. Reserve.

In another bowl, mix the yeast, sugar, salt, margarine, milk and eggs.

Add the flour, little by little, until it forms a homogeneous dough that comes off the hands.

If necessary, add more flour.

Divide the dough into two parts and open two medium rectangles using a rolling pin on a floured surface.

Divide the filling between the dough and roll it like rollers.

Place each one in a 20cm diameter greased and floured hole pan.

Cover and let stand for 1 hour. Brush with the beaten egg yolk and place in a medium oven (180º C), preheated, for 35 minutes or until golden brown.

Remove, let it warm, unmold and serve.

Dinner

Broccoli and carrot dumpling

Time: 45min

Yield: 30

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 small grated onion

1 clove of crushed garlic

1 bunch of chopped broccoli

2 grated, scalded and drained carrots

4 tablespoons of wheat flour

1 egg

4 tablespoons chopped parsley

Salt and black pepper to taste

Breadcrumbs for breading

Frying oil

Preparation mode:

In a large saucepan, heat the oil. Put the onion and garlic and let it fry until golden brown. Add the chopped broccoli, including leaves and stems, and cook until soft. Turn off the heat, chop the broccoli into smaller pieces and transfer to another bowl. Add the carrot, wheat flour, egg, parsley, salt, pepper and mix well. Mold dumplings with your hands, pass through breadcrumbs and fry in hot oil until golden brown. Drain on paper towels and serve.

Did you enjoy today’s Quarantine Menu options? Check the other editions daily here in the Kitchen Guide.

