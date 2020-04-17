The week is coming to an end! Check out the recipes from today’s Quarantine Menu

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Friday, 17

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Another week that has passed by flying, we are already on Friday my dear readers! Day of preparation for the weekend, to close the office hours, to find that crowd by video call, to see a cool movie. And of course, don’t leave the house! Take the opportunity to sex in your home and with our Quarantine Menu.

Returning to our Quarantine Menu, for breakfast and afternoon coffee we have a green tea muffin and two brigadeiros volcano cake. For the main meals we have a cassava pie on the platter, and for dinner, a delicious cassava gnocchi! Let’s check it out?

Quarantine Menu: Friday, 17

Breakfast

Green tea muffin with oats

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Friday, 17

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 35min

Yield: 4 servings

Difficulty: easy ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Green Tea Muffin Ingredients with Oats

2 eggs

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup of refined sugar

3 tablespoons of melted butter

1 cup of green tea ready

1 and 1/2 cups of wheat flour

1/2 cup of oat bran

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon of baking powder

Margarine and wheat flour for anointing

Sugar and cinnamon powder for sprinkling

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Preparation ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

In a bowl, mix together eggs, sugars, butter and green tea. Add the flour, oat bran, cinnamon and yeast and mix well to form a homogeneous dough.

Transfer to small pans lined with paper pans and bake in a medium, preheated oven for 20 minutes or until light and golden.

Remove, let cool, sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon and serve.

Lunch

Cassava pie on platter

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Friday, 17

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1h10

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Cassava pie ingredients on platter

5 cups of manioc pieces

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 can of sour cream

1 egg

2 tablespoons of butter

1 cup (tea) of wheat flour

Butter for greasing

1/2 cup (grated) grated mozzarella cheese for sprinkling

Filling

1 tablespoon of butter

1 chopped onion

2 cups (tea) of cooked and shredded chicken breast

2 peeled and seedless tomatoes, chopped

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

1 cup of Catupiry®

Preparation mode

Place the cassava in a pressure cooker, cover with water, season with salt and cook, over medium heat, for 20 minutes, after the pressure starts. Wait for the pressure to come out and open the pan.

Drain, remove the filament from the cassava and pass it hot in the juicer. Add the cream, egg, butter, flour, salt and pepper and mix until smooth. Reserve.

For the filling, heat a pan of butter over medium heat and sauté the onion for 3 minutes. Add the chicken, the tomato and cook for 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, remove from heat and stir in the parsley.

Pour half of the dough into a medium buttered dish, spread the filling, Catupiry® and cover with the remaining dough. Sprinkle with mozzarella and bake in a preheated medium oven for 35 minutes or until golden brown. Serve.

Afternoon coffee

Two brigadeiros volcano cake

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Friday, 17

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1:30

Yield: 10 servings

Difficulty: easy

Two brigadeiros volcano cake ingredients

3 eggs (whites and separate yolks)

1 cup (tea) butter

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) sugar

1 cup (tea) milk

3 cups of sifted flour

1 tablespoon of baking powder

Margarine and wheat flour to grease and flour

Granulated chocolate and powdered milk for sprinkling

Whole strawberries for garnish

Dark Brigadier

1 can of condensed milk

100g chopped milk chocolate

1 tablespoon chocolate powder

2 tablespoons of butter

1/2 cup (cream) sour cream

White fudgeball

1 can of condensed milk

100g chopped white chocolate

2 tablespoons of butter

1/2 cup (cream) sour cream

Preparation mode

For the dark brigadeiro, mix the ingredients in a saucepan, except the cream. Cook over low heat, stirring until

bring it to a boil and remove it from the bottom of the pan. Remove from heat, mix with sour cream and let cool. Repeat the procedure with the white brigadeiro ingredients. For the dough, in an electric mixer, beat the egg whites until stiff and set aside. Still in an electric mixer, in another bowl, beat the butter, sugar and egg yolks until smooth. Add milk, wheat flour and yeast, beating until smooth. Turn off the mixer and gently mix the egg whites. Transfer to a 24cm diameter greased and floured pan, and place in a medium oven, preheated, for 35 minutes or until golden brown. Get it out of the oven, let it cool down and unmold it. Place the cake on a plate and fill the hole with the two brigadeiros at the same time, letting it overflow and cover the whole cake. Sprinkle the dark brigadeiro side with sprinkles and the white brigadeiro side with powdered milk. Decorate with strawberries and serve.

Cassava gnocchi with sausage ragout

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Friday, 17

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1 am

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Cassava gnocchi ingredients with sausage ragout

1kg of cooked and mashed cassava

1 sieved yolk

3 tablespoons of margarine

1 tablespoon of wheat flour

4 tablespoons cornstarch

Salt to taste

Flour for wheat flour

Grated Parmesan cheese for sprinkling

Sauce

4 tablespoons of olive oil

600g of skinless shredded Tuscan sausage

1 chopped onion

2 chopped garlic cloves

2 cans of chopped peeled tomatoes

1/2 cup water

1/2 chopped chili pepper

1 chopped celery stalk

Salt to taste

Preparation mode

Bring a pan to medium heat with the cassava, yolk, margarine, flour, starch and salt, stirring until it thickens. Remove from heat and let it warm.

Roll the dough onto a floured surface and cut into 2cm pieces.

Cook, little by little, in boiling water until they rise to the surface. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside in a large ovenproof dish.

For the sauce, heat a pan with the oil over medium heat and fry the sausage for three minutes. Add onion and garlic and fry until golden brown.

Add the peeled tomato, water, pepper, celery, lower the heat and cook for ten minutes, stirring a few times.

Season with salt, mix and cook for another five minutes or until it forms a full-bodied sauce.

Pour the hot sauce over the gnocchi, sprinkle with parmesan and, if desired, garnish with a fresh basil leaf to serve.

If you like our quarantine menu today, don’t forget to share it on social networks!

See too:

They wore the shirt of the Brazilian team and you may not even remember