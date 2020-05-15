How about ‘sexting’ with a Quarantine Menu filled with delights? Come and see!

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Friday, 15

Photo: Kitchen Guide

The long-awaited Friday has arrived! And now there are only a few hours left for your weekend rest. Before everything gets ready and you have time to stay on the couch watching movies or marathon series – and almost being part of the furniture – the Quarantine Menu comes to help you create the best recipes of the day. So you can stay up all night on the couch, only well fed, that’s what matters, right, mores?

Today’s breakfast and afternoon snacks are full of what we love most: sweet bread! Only in the morning, it is a bread stuffed with guava and in the afternoon it is an orange bread with melted chocolate. Hmm…

For lunch and dinner following this week’s menu, we therefore have an option of an arugula quiche with cherry tomatoes and a spinach pie with dried tomatoes, respectively. Better, impossible! Check out the complete Friday’s Quarantine Menu.

Breakfast

Sweet guava bread

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Friday, 15

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1h30 (+ 30min rest)

Yield: 15

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of sweet guava bread:

30g of biological yeast

3 tablespoons of sugar

1 teaspoon of salt

2 cups of warm water

3 tablespoons of butter

2 eggs

3 tablespoons powdered milk

1 tablespoon of vanilla essence

5 cups of wheat flour

2 cups of diced guava

1 egg yolk to brush

Margarine and wheat flour for anointing

Method of preparation

In a bowl, put the yeast, sugar, salt and mix well until it becomes liquid. Add water, butter, eggs, powdered milk and vanilla. Add the flour gradually, kneading the dough until it comes off the hands. Let rise for 30 minutes or until doubled in volume. Divide the dough into 2 parts and roll each one open. Spread the guava, roll like a roll and cut into thick slices. Arrange one next to the other, place in 2 greased and floured holes in the middle of 26cm in diameter and brush the yolk. Place in a medium oven, preheated, for 35 minutes or until lightly roasted and browned. Remove from the oven and unmold.

Lunch

Arugula and cherry tomato quiche

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Friday, 15

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1h (+ 30min refrigerator)

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Quiche ingredients of arugula and cherry tomatoes

2 cups of wheat flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup diced chilled butter

4 tablespoons of olive oil

10 tablespoons () of cold water

Filling

3 eggs

1 can of sour cream (300g)

1 cup (tea) of halved cherry tomatoes

1 cup (tea) of fresh cubed Minas cheese

1 cup of washed and chopped arugula

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method of preparation

In a bowl, mix the flour, salt, butter and oil, working with your fingertips until you get a texture of flour. Add the water, little by little, kneading only to turn it on. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

In a bowl, beat the eggs with the cream. Add the cherry tomatoes, cheese, arugula, salt, pepper and mix. Roll out the dough with the help of a rolling pin between two plastic sheets. Line the bottom and side of a removable bottom pan 24cm in diameter with the dough. Spread the filling and bake in the medium oven, preheated, for 40 minutes or until golden brown. Unmold and serve.

Afternoon snack

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Friday, 15

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1h (+ 1h30 rest)

Yield: 25 units

Difficulty: easy

Chocolate and orange bread ingredients

1 orange in four parts with peel

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of warm milk

8 tablespoons of sugar

3 tablets of fresh biological yeast (45g)

1 cup (tea) oil

2 eggs

1kg of wheat flour (approximately)

300g diced milk chocolate

Margarine and wheat flour to grease and flour

2 gems to brush

Crystal sugar for sprinkling

Method of preparation

Remove the white part and the seeds from the center of the orange. Pour into a blender and blend with the rest of the ingredients, except the flour. Transfer to a bowl and add the flour, little by little, until it forms a homogeneous mass that comes off the hands. If necessary, add more flour. Transfer the dough to a floured surface and knead for a few minutes. Cover and let stand for 1 hour. Divide the dough into equal portions, open and fill with the chocolate cubes. Close, modeling rolls. Place in a greased and floured pan, side by side, leaving space between them. Brush with the egg yolk and bake in the medium oven, preheated, for 40 minutes or until roasting and browning. Sprinkle with sugar and serve.

Dinner

Spinach pie with sun-dried tomatoes

Kitchen Guide – Quarantine Menu: Friday, 15

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 45min

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Spinach pie ingredients with sun-dried tomatoes

1 package of puff pastry ready (400g)

Grated Parmesan cheese for sprinkling

Filling

2 tablespoons of oil

2 crushed garlic cloves

1 chopped onion

1 bunch of washed and chopped spinach

1 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes

Salt and oregano to taste

1 cup of tea

1 box of sour cream (200g)

3 beaten eggs

Method of preparation

For the filling, heat a pan with the oil, over medium heat, and fry the garlic, onion and spinach for 2 minutes or until the spinach withers.

Add sun-dried tomatoes, salt, oregano and turn off the heat. Let cool, add milk, cream, eggs and mix.

Open the dough according to the information on the package and line the bottom and side of a 24cm diameter removable ring pan.

Pour the filling over the dough and sprinkle with parmesan. Place in a medium oven, preheated, for 30 minutes or until baking and firm the filling. Remove, let it warm and unmold to serve.

Did you like our suggestions? Stay tuned that tomorrow there is more Menu at Quarantine!

See too:

Editor of L! designs duels in the return of European leagues