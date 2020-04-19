The isolation caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus did not stop the creativity of several artists, especially writers. In fact, the quarantine offers unexpected time for reflection and creation, as evidenced by the four authors who, at the invitation of the state, created fictional stories about the current moment and its likely consequences.

There are three authors accustomed to writing for the adult audience (Carol Bensimon, Javier Arancibia Contreras and Veronica Stigger) and another specialized in children’s stories (Pedro Bandeira). Together, they offer uncertain, but also hopeful, views.

THE BIG-VIRUS

Pedro Bandeira

Now I’m lying on Dad’s lap. He was reading a story for me to sleep, but ended up falling asleep before me, and the book fell on the carpet. I am wide awake and I feel his heart beating slowly in my face: bread, bread, bread … Mum had cuddled up next to me, hugging me. She also fell asleep and I feel her heart beating in my back: pim, pim, pim … Does a man’s heart make bread and a woman’s heart makes bread? I do not know…

It’s mine? Well, it must be much calmer because of the bug-virus that is out there with an open mouth, willing to devour anyone who leaves home. I don’t go out!

What animal is that? You will see it is a relative of the Boogeyman or the Bag Man. How much bugs to chase the little kids!

But you want to know something? I think this bug-virus is my friend, because since he appeared, my life has improved a lot.

Before the Bicho-virus, there were times when I wanted to complain about having a fight with Glorinha, my best friend at school, and I would come home waiting until the end of the afternoon when Dad and Mom came home from work to tell me they never more in life I would talk to Glorinha. Except that almost always Daddy arrived so late that I was already in bed, and Mom, when I arrived, it was time for a shower, to prepare dinner, to brush my teeth, to go to bed, but then it had been so long that when she told me stories for me to sleep, I was so tired that I slept before the end and never knew how the stories ended …

I loved the times when Dad came early and brought me some magazine or a little book and put me on his lap to read the stories, because I still can’t read or write. Just my name, in square letters. And it was wonderful when Mom didn’t get tired and told me about her childhood, as a young girl, and remembered the stories her grandma had told her, stories of hauntings, headless mules. How yummy!

But that only happened sometimes. Apparently, the two work hard, because they say the country is in crisis and I don’t know what a crisis is, you will see it is because no one puts the country in their lap and tells stories of fairies and witches to him …

They worked so hard that it was mostly boring. On those times I spent the whole afternoon with my dolls and they listened carefully to all my complaints about the fights with Glorinha and Ana Eduarda. Almost every afternoon it was like this: after lunch I would teach the dolls. If any didn’t pay attention, they would be grounded! On the birthday of each one, I would prepare a party like that, with brigadeiro-de-mentinha, with fake mother-in-law, cotton candy … Then I would call Glorinha and together we would sing Happy Birthday to you. There was a time when I pretended that one of the dolls was a groom and I prepared a wedding like that with my favorite doll. It was awesome! Everything was really fun, but …

But there were things I needed to tell my mom and dad every day. Sometimes, on the weekend, we could stay together, but it had already been a long time and I didn’t even remember what I wanted to talk about. Weekend was Grandma’s house, outing with Aunt Adelaide and with the darling of Junior’s cousin, who tried to pull my braid out. And for Junior’s cousin I didn’t count at all!

But now, fortunately, everything has changed. And it was the Bug-virus that saved me. Now I have dad and mom all the time with me, my dad tells me stories and lives talking about the time when he was a lion hunter in Africa, after how he flew jet planes to Japan, there was even a time that he was about to go to the moon in a rocket, but that his boss didn’t leave because he had a lot of work late at the office. And mom? He looks for recipes on the Internet and takes me to the kitchen, teaching me how to mix the flour with the butter, beat the egg whites, and then let me lick the bowl of the cake … How delicious!

I hope this Bugs-virus never leaves!

AURORA

Veronica Stigger

It had been so long since he had spoken to anyone (not even with his image reflected on the dark computer screen turned off in front of him) that he could not even articulate a sound when he heard a crash in his apartment. Startled by the sudden suspension of the silence that had long prevailed over the streets once so busy in the center of the city, she opened her mouth as if to emit a long pity on her chest, but nothing came out of her dark and now fetid interior. He tried to get up from the chair, but his legs went weak. He had risen so little recently that he seemed to have unlearned how to walk. He leaned with both hands on the desk in front of him and struggled to stand. Another crash startled her again, causing her to tip over and fall to the floor, hitting the back of her head on the corner of the wooden chair’s seat. With a frown of pain, he brought his left hand to the wound and found that he was not bleeding much. Sitting on the floor, she looked ahead and had the impression that her bed was closer to the table on which she leaned. Her apartment had only one room, in addition to the kitchen and bathroom, and seemed to have shrunk. It could just be an impression, since her head throbbed a lot, leaving her a little dizzy and bewildered. I could barely open my eyes completely. He steadied himself with his arms on the chair seat and, on impulse, managed to sit down again. However, one more bang made his whole body shake. This time, he could have sworn that the back wall, where his bed was, in fact, had moved towards him. The fourth crash was the most violent. It looked like the building was going to collapse. Now she was sure that the back wall of the apartment had moved a little more towards her. Fear gave her the strength to finally get up from the chair, but not enough to make her run for the door. Her steps were like those of a staggering baby who is just discovering her ability to stand or like a centenary lady who feels the weight of years pressing against her bones. I didn’t want to go out into the street. Like everyone else, she had been avoiding her recently and, even now that access to her was fully liberated, she did not feel ready to face it. He feared having to run into the corpses.

Perhaps she was the only one in the entire country who still remained at home. Even the window had stopped going, since the war chants suddenly ceased and there was only silence – a silence that curiously increased after the release. Now, feeling the proximity of the wall behind him, he saw no other way to escape than through the apartment’s exit door. The crashes gave way to a continuous sound, like that of an avalanche, which marked the increasingly rapid displacement of the back wall. She tried to hurry, but her legs did not respond to her will. The bed touched her knees from behind and knocked her to the floor. The wall had won and was now pushing furiously towards the door, which had fallen backwards in the corridor with the side walls collapsing. Her apartment compelled her to the street – and that terrified her. He tried to resist, but it was in vain. The apartment continued to advance on her, who, without being able to get up, was dragged along the floor of the corridor to the edge of the stairs, from where she rolled like a ball. His head, already so aching, bounced on the steps. The interior of the building was so dark that she felt as if she were spinning in a vacuum, like an astronaut who suddenly finds herself disconnected from the mothership, lost in space. When she found herself, she was sitting naked on the sidewalk in front of the building. He drew his legs up towards his chest and, when he lowered his throbbing head to cry on his knees, he realized that the floor was no longer of Portuguese stones; it was dark earth, covered with leaves and loose branches. He looked around and saw that he was among mountains: a mountain range that stretched around him, as far as the eye could see. The first rays of sunlight of the day came through the cracks. How had he not realized before that he lived in a cave? He thought. Then he remembered the three or four vultures that, throughout that period of seclusion, he always saw through the window and the free flight they performed on sunny days, as it would also be that one. One of them, the most fearless, detached himself from the flock and climbed so high that he seemed to go beyond the clouds – to go beyond the sky itself, towards the infinite.

TO THE MOST BEAUTIFUL RUINS

Carol Bensimon

At the time when all hotels were open, Edgar worked as a pool cleaner. He went from place to place in the blue caiçara van, Recanto das Hortênsias, Pousada das Montanha, Hotel Serrano, Pousada Edelweiss. The most beautiful things he had ever heard while cleaning pools had left the children’s mouths: if his job was to save insects – ant lifeguards! – if he was collecting dry leaves for his collection, if he wasn’t too big to play with a sieve.

The virus closed the hotels. The managers sent voice messages saying they wouldn’t need Edgar’s services for a few weeks and always ended with positive words, but he was neither so optimistic nor so silly. For three nights in a row, he drove around the city. I could see the ruin of everything clearly. He had known the place without the chocolate factory theme park, without the cable car, without the festivals. I could imagine the dark. He could hear the crickets and see the creepers slowly climbing the concrete columns. His reference was the abandoned casino, multiplied by a thousand, two thousand. As a young man, how many times had he slept in those half-built rooms? I just needed a bottle of Velho Barreiro and a blanket. Edgar never found it difficult to imagine failure.

Tourism was the first thing to appear superfluous in the new configuration of the world. The hotels reopened as if they were hostages trying to smile when they saw the first rays of light; golden balloons at the entrance, loud music, clowns on stilts, the false joy that tries to mask the trauma. Only everyone was broken. In addition, people now knew what was previously invisible; if by chance they ended up in a hotel room, responding to the old desire for distant places and the break in routine that, luckily, could be split up to six times, it was as if they saw the spectra of everyone who had already gone through over there. An overcrowded room. A museum of saliva, digital, dead cells. How many other guests had touched those same buttons on the remote?

The pools did not reopen. They posted “temporarily disabled” signs. “Thinking about your health and safety” posters. In a single day, Edgar covered twelve of them. At the edge of the last pool, he left a bee drying in the sun, its wings still glued to its fragile body, its striped abdomen pulsing. He entered the van with everything he had and went down the mountain towards the capital.

He now worked in the houses that were close to the great lake. He wore gloves and a mask. Nobody came close to him. They activated the doorphone and didn’t even show up in the garden to ask anything or check what he was doing. A glass of water would be too much. People with money were still privileged to be afraid, so they wanted all leisure within the confines of the house. Some of these buildings had many decades of life, which is measured by the size of everything. It seemed that dreams, in the past, had more room to grow.

Anyway, while throwing granulated chlorine in the pools or installing solar heaters on the roofs of the houses, Edgar found it easy to imagine the abandonment and emptiness of what he saw around him, because so many people out there, in despair, would one day undoubtedly knock down the gates, breaking the windows and taking everything you really needed and everything you thought you needed, as was happening in other places called Quito, La Paz, Buenos Aires, Los Angeles. He had been especially impressed by the pictures he saw on television of a loot at a store – it looked like a joke – on televisions! But he also saw houses on fire in places he now did not remember the name, and people leaving with carts full of freshly washed clothes that belonged to other people. In addition to this type of news whose soundtrack was always that of sirens and things exploding – there, he still heard birdsong – there was news about a second wave of the virus, a third wave, a fourth wave. One thing I could be sure of: tile pools would be more beautiful ruins than fiberglass ones.

Sometimes, so unpredictably as to cause a slight shiver, a girl or boy would appear behind a barred window. The darkest things Edgar had ever heard while cleaning pools had come out of the children’s mouths: if that dust he carried in the bucket killed the virus, if the inflatable dragon would be fine after Edgar had touched him, if he could count a little about what life was like out there.

GALL

Javier Arancibia Contreras

Roberto feels an irrational uneasiness, a bitterness that rises in the stomach and goes up through the throat to the mouth. In these last days, an intermittent nausea controls him and every now and then he has the impression that he is going to expel something. Worried, he calls his private doctor for a visit and the usual exams.

“Anxiety, Dr. Roberto. This moment in the world makes many people feel that way. It is the breaking of the routine paradigm …”

The doctor has only left home to see patients like Roberto. As the diagnosis of most of them is almost always predictable, he brings a powerful anxiolytic in his suitcase and recommends that he circulate around the large house and the yard, that he does physical exercises and performs daily tasks. The truth, however, is that Roberto has been doing all of this on his own and it is no use. With the doctor already out at the outer gate, he decided to take the risk:

“Do you think at least a walk with the dog around the neighborhood is possible?”

The doctor looks around the mansion, a mansion from the first half of the 20th century, completely renovated and flanked by a beautiful garden, a curved pool and a glass greenhouse full of orchids. He shakes his head, snorts, tells Roberto that he has health and age restrictions, that the streets are being monitored, that he is privileged. Roberto shakes his head positively. However, he has been at the house for two months and cannot take it anymore. The employees no longer go. You have to order food every day. Everything is a mess. There is dog droppings everywhere.

He lives only with his wife, Ana Estela, but the house is so big that sometimes they don’t see each other all day. Unlike her, who has the ability to not watch the hours go by with her smartphone, Roberto is an old-fashioned man, he doesn’t like technologies. He is happy to handle matters related to his holding company sitting in a meeting room. In a suit and tie. Eye to eye. With a pen in hand, deciding the future. As was done in the past. Perhaps the fact that he closed some units on his network left him exasperated that way. A small step is enough for ruin, he thinks.

Go to Hans’ huge house. He doesn’t like that dog and thinks the feeling is mutual. In fact, Ana Estela’s giant white poodle makes him uncomfortable. He never went for a walk on the street with him, but he needs a justification if he is caught. He picks up the collar and Hans lets out a deep, internal grunt, but he relents. Roberto decides to go without the mask. He thinks it would be inconsistent to want a little freedom using that. Open the side gate and take a few steps. Take a deep breath. He tries to remember the peculiar smell of lady-at-night, but all he can smell is the stench of garbage accumulated in the streets. He saw on TV that garbage collectors are on strike after the deaths of dozens of them. Circulates a little. He hasn’t been around in a while. He uses the car for everything and, on foot, the perspective is different. He looks like a stranger on his own street. Hans pulls the collar with an extraordinary force towards the big square of the neighborhood. Roberto gets nervous, the dog is disturbing his night walk. Give him a bang and a light kick to the ribs, but it’s no use. It only manages to gain even more the animal’s dislike, which snarls at him. It is amazing how squares and playgrounds are always haunted by vagrants, unproductive people unable to generate any kind of return to society and crazy people, Roberto thinks as soon as he approaches the place. You don’t remember that square being like that, it will give to the god. Their children played there. Everything must have gotten worse after the compulsory quarantine has dragged on for months. Even the security of the neighborhood seemed to diminish.

When looking at those men from afar, he is afraid. Regrets having upset the doctor. Not having used the mask. The street is just silence when you hear the repetitive, sticky tune of a whistle. He wants to get out of there as soon as possible, but in that instant Hans manages to escape his hands and runs like the devil. Roberto doesn’t know what to do. If she returns without that dog, Ana Estela is capable of killing him. He stands for minutes without reaction.

“Hey, is that your dog?” Says a ghostly man who appears behind him, in a flash, with a huge beard and a red checkered blanket over his body.

There is Hans, beside that man. Licking your dirt-blackened feet. Roberto is disgusted. That bastard dog can no longer go home, he will infect everyone, the virus is already lodged in his body, he thinks. Suddenly, a hot, bitter liquid reaches his mouth.

“Because if it’s not yours, I’ll get it for myself,” says the thin man who, now crouched, embraces Hans, who in turn licks his face and wags his tail incessantly.

At that time, Roberto decides to run, but freezes and can no longer move his body muscles. Then, his heart stops in a fulminating attack and he falls flat on the floor. After seeing the scene, the man approaches, nudges Roberto’s body with his bare and dirty foot, but he does not respond. Hans sniffs the body until it reaches the head, where a greenish liquid drips from the half-open mouth of its former owner. He growls, the man calms him down with a pat on the ears and decides to get out of there as soon as possible so he doesn’t have problems with the police.

While walking side by side with the dog, the man again whistles the same tune and, soon, other bodies appear further ahead, waiting for the next day’s collection.

See too:

Number of coronavirus deaths may be more than 10 times higher in Ecuador province

.