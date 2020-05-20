São Paulo, 20 – Brazilian agribusiness contracted 5.6% in March compared to March 2019, already under quarantine effects due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV) said on Wednesday ), which elaborates, through its Agribusiness Studies Center (GV Agro), the Agroindustrial Production Index (PIMAgro) – Physical Production.

The reduction, according to FGV, was more than enough to neutralize the 0.3% increase in January and 1.9% in February of the indicator. “In addition, it was the worst result for March, for this basis of comparison, since 2011 (-5.9%)”, says the newsletter. In the quarter, the indicator was also negative, closing at -1.2% from January to March 2020 compared to the same period last year.

“The sectors of the agribusiness that managed to sustain the growth of their production are those considered essential and whose demand is associated with domestic consumption”, says GV Agro in the document. “On the other hand, those non-essential products or that demand is related to the service sector, (such as restaurants, cafeterias and bakeries) already suffered, in March, the impact of the quarantine in an intense way.”

Among the sectors related to agribusiness that closed March in the negative field in relation to the same month of 2019, among food and non-food products, are Beverages (-18.7%), Alcoholic Beverages (-20.9%), Non-Alcoholic Beverages (-16.1%); Textile Products (-22%); Forest Products (-0.8%); Rubber (-9.2%) and Tobacco (-14.3%).

Those that had a positive performance were only Foods of Vegetable Origin (+ 7.2%); Animal Foods (+ 1.4%); Agricultural inputs (+ 0.8%) and Biofuels (+ 5.9%).

When grouped between Food Products and Beverages, the category dropped 1.9% in March. Non-Food Products in general had a fall of 9.4%, according to GV Agro, which used as a base the data of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). “The contraction in the production of this segment (non-food) in the month of March / 2020 was more expressive than the decrease seen in May / 2018 (-8.2%), the month in which the truckers’ strike occurred in Brazil. , was the worst result for the month since March / 2009 (-9.7%), a time when the country was already suffering the consequences of the world crisis that broke out in mid-September / 2008 “, says the document.

GV Agro also mentions that within the Food Products segment, in “Foods of Vegetable Origin”, with the exception of the production of Canned and Juices (-13.8%), all the others registered expansion in March compared to March / 2019 : Oils and Fats (3.9%), Rice (11.3%), Wheat Milling (10.3%), Sugar Refining (11.9%) and Coffee Grinding (22.2%).

In relation to the Animal Food segment, the expansion was mainly driven by Pork and Poultry Slaughter (12%) and Fish and Other Products (4.9%). On the other hand, the production of slaughtered cattle (-1.1%) and meat products (-14.5%) registered a contraction.

“In other words, in March / 2020, it is clear that the sectors of the agribusiness that managed to sustain the growth of their production are those considered essential and whose demand is associated with domestic consumption, as is the case of Food Products”, concludes GV Agro .

