Data from the Intelligent Monitoring System of the São Paulo government indicate that the neighborhoods of Marsilac and Parelheiros, in the extreme south of São Paulo, are the neighborhoods with the highest rates of social isolation, with 79% and 70%, respectively. On the other hand, Vila Nova Conceição, also in the south, and Alto da Boa Vista, in the west, are on the opposite side, with low rates of adherence to quarantine: 33% and 37%. Although the social isolation index is guiding part of the government’s strategies to fight the coronavirus, experts recommend caution with the numbers.

The index is defined based on several databases. One is the movement of people captured by cell phone antennas within specific regions of the State of São Paulo. The operators Tim, Claro, Vivo and Oi send the information to the government, which consolidates and disseminates it. When the person moves 200 meters away from the residence, the survey considers that he has broken the isolation. The analysis, carried out by the Institute for Technological Research (IPT), makes no distinction between trips to the supermarket or to work, for example. The data only evaluates cell phone movement. If someone leaves without the device, the data is not computed.

Residential buildings at dusk in São Paulo 04/15/2020 REUTERS / Rahel Patrasso

Photo: .

Other sources of information are software from private companies that allow the location of cell phones for security and anti-fraud verification with customer authorization. There are several technologies involved such as GPS (Global Positioning System) and wi-fi (wireless connection). Both the government and the companies say the process is done anonymously and in an aggregate manner, without the collection of personal information. It is the unprecedented nature of cell phone data that is one of the concerns of specialists.

O State visited Vila Nova Conceição and Parelheiros. This Thursday, the 23rd, the City of Milan square, in Vila Nova Conceição, was very busy in the morning. People practiced walking and running – with and without a mask – and a large group of teenagers tried to train their dogs. It felt like a weekend day. The spaces available for the incorporation of new residential developments make the price per square meter in the neighborhood one of the most expensive in the region.

Obviously, it is not only the sport practitioners who place the region in the ‘quarry’ of the quarantine. Very residential neighborhood with high standard properties, the place is characterized by the large presence of workers in the areas of security and cleaning. They are professionals who move from other regions to the workplace. This migration directly influences the indexes. One of the security workers is Antonio Ribeiro, who works on a property on Rua Breno Brandão. He lives in the city of Tiradentes, on the east side, and has been going to work every day. “A lot of people work here and are unable to do a home office. Buses are full in the morning.”

Distant 34 kilometers from the clean square and monitored by the Metropolitan Civil Guard, the Parelheiros neighborhood is the runner-up in isolation in the city. The streets are not completely deserted, but traffic has halved, residents say. On Reimberg Christe street, for example, three large clothing stores remain behind closed doors, respecting the quarantine. Some establishments insisted on piercing the quarantine and opened only half the door, like an enamel on Angelo Catelani street. The saleswoman declined to give interviews.

Domestic worker Cátia Pereira explains that the residents were frightened in the last week when they saw that the Municipal Hospital of Parelheiros had 100% of the ICU beds occupied. “People were taking to the streets normally, but they started to come home,” he says. Last week, health workers took to the streets to appeal to people to stay at home. With a loudspeaker, a nurse at the Jardim Campinas health unit spoke of two deaths, three confirmed cases and another 67 cases under analysis in Parelheiros.

Virologist Paulo Eduardo Brandão, from USP’s School of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics, explains that social distance seeks to reduce contacts between people to reduce the risk of contamination by covid-19 and the exponential growth of cases. “A person in incubation, sick or already on the go, can transmit the virus to two or three others. The time between one case and another in different people is four days. Thus, keeping people isolated prevents infection to others in a way In addition, it avoids a number of concentrated clinical cases, which could saturate hospitals. ”

Since March 16, the State has been announcing measures restricting the circulation of people, with the objective of encouraging social isolation and, thus, containing the advance of the outbreak. According to the São Paulo government, the isolation rate in the entire state was 57%, this Tuesday, 2. The ideal percentage, according to the government, is 70% based on research by the Butantan Institute and the University of Brasília .

Julio Croda, infectious disease, professor at the Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul (UFMS) and researcher at Fiocruz, says he is finalizing a study involving USP, Oxford University (England) and Stanford University (USA) on the level of isolation necessary to reduce the number of infections and infections. “We are going to show you some interesting indicators to try to advance this issue of isolating 40%, 50% or 60% and discussing the best habits for reducing contagion. It will be an important article”, says the expert, who left the Ministry of Health at the end of March after disagreements with the Jair Bolsonaro administration.

Social isolation rates are related to the number of deaths by region, but with a kind of “delayed effect”. Experts explain that the drop in the social isolation index implies a faster transmission of the virus. The period between a possible change in social isolation and an increase in the number of deaths is two weeks. It is not possible to compare today’s deaths with the social isolation of the same period. “People who died today may have been infected two or three weeks ago. It is necessary to add the incubation period to the period of illness and death”, explains Paulo Brandão.

Technological monitoring has limitations, experts say



“There is no precedent in the history of a pandemic approached using this type of technology. It is different when epidemiologists use the past epidemic to try to understand the present epidemic. In 2009, we had H1N1, but cell phones were not used. We are researching, but you can’t look at the historical data and assume that it will work now “, says Helder Nakaya, professor of Clinical and Toxicological Analysis at USP’s Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Fernando Reinach, a specialist in Molecular Biology and a columnist for the State, highlights the limitation in the use of cell phones to detect movement. “If I leave Atibaia and go to São Paulo and spend three days alone in the apartment, I haven’t broken my isolation. I haven’t found anyone. The cell phone will probably identify this displacement,” he explains. “If it is by bus, I will have contact with several people, but the cell phone will register the same displacement”.

“These figures are apparently surprising, since in general a superficial and sometimes even prejudiced reading of the population distribution by city is made. To be better understood, this number would need to be crossed with age data, population occupation in the areas and also the level of employment, “says Valter Caldana, professor of architecture and urbanism at Mackenzie University.

3 questions for Fernando Reinach



What is social isolation?

Within epidemiology models, you need to get close to a person, breathe and cough to get the contamination. It is necessary to add the interactions throughout the day: the opportunities to pass the virus from one to another. Suppose that the total of these interactions is 100. When we talk about 70% social isolation, it means that the number of 100 interactions has to go to 30. It is the epidemiological model of isolation. If the person has 100 chances of receiving the virus on the day, that chance has to go to 30. It is a concept based on the biology of the virus.

Why the number of 70%?

In the model, the researchers change the number according to the number of cases. They start with 100%, then we have the absurd peak and they reduce. With that, the case curve starts to get flatter. So social isolation works. It decreases the number of opportunities for the virus to pass from one person to another.

What is the relationship between social isolation, number of infected and deaths in a neighborhood?

When the number of interactions with other people decreases, the virus has a harder time spreading. It has less chance of passing from one to another. This will reduce the number of cases. With fewer cases, we have fewer serious cases and, therefore, fewer deaths. It is simple reasoning. But this is difficult to measure, to measure what epidemiologists do. It is possible to get close.

See too:

Bolsonaro records video in friendly tone with Centrão leader Arthur Lira

.