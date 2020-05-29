During the health crisis, the charismatic character from Salvadoran television launched his new program “Chiquiflines”, with which he entertains young and old.

While many submerge a sea of ​​regrets and worry about the precarious situation caused by the quarantine, others try to deal with this circumstance with optimism, enthusiasm, joy and creativity. A clear example of the latter type of people is the Fairy Chiflis, the friendly Salvadoran television character played by actress and comedian Beatriz García. The also animator assures that the confinement and the pandemic by COVID-19 have been a life lesson for her, from which she has learned a lot.

With her characteristic sense of humor, the memorable fairy spoke with elsalvador.com and revealed some details of her most recent professional achievements and the way she lives in confinement with her daughter and mother. He also spoke about his new television show.

How are you quarantining her?

I have coped well. They paid me a job and that’s what I’ve been going through. But the money, my savings, is already running out, it is logical. Thank goodness I have been making videos for some companies.

Many colleagues who work in this area are scrubbed and they decided to dedicate themselves to other activities.

When everything is normalized, I’m going to go to the sale of food, right now I can’t, because I’m practically alone. Cooking is my passion.

What have you done these days?

On May 10th I launched “Chiflitines” my new program on Tele 1 (channel 23 on open signal and channel 30 on cable). He had this project for several months, however, until that day he started working. The idea was to have the children’s program, but for various reasons, including the arrival of the pandemic, it stayed on ‘standby’. Then I said: ‘they are damn, I’m going to go out, as everyone does: to the good of God’. And that was how the program came out on that date. I was used to big productions and having everything planned, but we went on the air without so much technicality. The program airs on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and repeats on Sunday at the same time.

What is the content of “Chiflitines”?

It is a program for children and the whole family. For the short time it lasts, I only do the Caceroleando section, which are cooking recipes; I present the Mini Star 1 section, which are home videos of children singing, dancing, making cooking recipes…, I also present music videos of Cri Cri, Tatriana, the Wave Vaseline, Enrique and Ana, Parcheesi … The idea is that later I will introduce my group of dancers, the Chiflis Dancing and Team Chiflis. Right now there is only me. God first, when it is possible and when at least more than ten people are allowed to be around, I will have all the content that I want.

On a personal level, what has this health crisis meant to you?

For me this quarantine has been a lot of learning. It is a life lesson that Diosito gave us. He told us: “calm down everyone, go slowly and with good handwriting.” And we were all very rushed. But there are people who still don’t understand, but hey, over there.

With the quarantine I have also learned that I am very good at optimizing resources when cooking. I take advantage of everything, even what is left over. Creativity is present in everything. I have also learned from other people. I have seen people who have been strong all their lives and have shown a very rough image, but with this quarantine I have realized that they are fragile. Also, I have had humility lessons and have learned to value health. In this crisis I have realized that it is useless to have a lot of money in a bank account if there is no health.

I have also learned to appreciate nature. It is divine to hear from my garden how the little birds sing. Today I appreciate things that I didn’t even realize were around me before.

Despite this, I have had needs. A friend came to drop me a bag of things and I was super grateful to him. I have also had the opportunity to help, to the best of my ability, whoever needs it. But as they say: ‘that your left hand does not know what the right does”.

I have learned to value my belongings, my family and my friends.

Is there something you didn’t like?

Wash dishes. You have no idea how much I have washed! I don’t understand where so many plates, glasses, cups, spoons come from … They multiply! But despite that, I try to be happy, to talk to my daughter and my mom. Today I value your presence more. This quarantine has allowed me to be closer to them. Before, because of the hustle and so much work, I couldn’t do it; Yes now.

When do you think this situation will end?

As I see things, it will begin to normalize, especially in my area, which is the show, party entertainment and event, until the end of October or November. Maybe in that time we will start again. This will be with all due reservations and precautions. We have to reinvent ourselves in every way.

What will be the first thing you will do when everything returns to normal?

I think I will do what many others want: go to the beach. I will stand still looking at the sea.

