Little by little, the small businesses and people who work during the day in different parts of the capital, have begun their usual tasks, thus ignoring the authorities’ prohibition to stay closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Some, discreetly, others “half-doors”, and the so-called buscones, openly, are placed in important shopping streets to offer their products or merchandise

In order to maintain their businesses, these people gamble “cat and mouse” with police patrols that are kept in constant rounds to catch those who are violating the ban.

Some are trapped, but most of them maintain their activity, often with the support of their own clients, who, in view of the need for the service they offer, “lend themselves to doing business on the left” and thus solve their problem.

“Do not heat us, we are not stealing, we are only providing a service that people need,” shouted a person who was doing an informal sale of vehicle parts on Marcos Ruiz street (the famous 20) of Villa Juana.

It is when noticing the presence of the media, during a tour of roads such as La Moca, La 20, Nicolás de Ovando and Duarte Avenue, when merchants become “elusive” of not being caught by the lens of a photographic camera nor video.

Fewer still want to offer an interview for fear of being exposed and ending their informal business.

Official claim

At the insistence for an interview, the people who were around 20 streets with Moca refer us to the directive of the guild, which he says he has a complaint about.

That is where we got to, and indeed the managers of the spare parts sales and vehicle workshops sector have had a complaint for several days.

And it is that they ask the Government to allow them to open their businesses since, according to what they allege, their services are demanded by various key sectors within the state of emergency in which the country is in the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The directors of the Association of Spare Parts of the Capital, Greater Santo Domingo, South and East, of the Association of Spare Parts of Santiago and Cibao and other associations related to the country’s automotive sector, such as used parts, tires, workshops and mechanics, through a statement called the President of the Republic, Danilo Medina, and the High-Level Commission for the Prevention and Control of the coronavirus (Covid-19), headed by the Minister of the Presidency, Gustavo Montalvo, to that allow them to open their stores.

