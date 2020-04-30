Erótika keeps its 50 branches closed and still increased its sales by 280% (Photo: .)

Sex sells, even during the pandemic for the new coronavirus.

Erotika, the main chain of erotic and sexual items stores in Mexico, recently reported that its sales through digital channels increased 280% from that the country’s health authorities issued isolation recommendations.

The company keeps its more than 50 establishments closed throughout the territory, but to satisfy the demand of its consumers -of which the 70% are women and 30% men– offers various products on its Internet portal. The purchases are sent to the door of the house through home delivery applications to respect the distance measures.

Diana Bernal, Marketing Director of Erotika, assured that even before the Mexican authorities launched the isolation recommendation, its sales increased considerably because many of his regular customers started making “panic purchases”.

Then came the announcement of Phase 1, with the official closure, and many couples as single people begin to wonder what they will do with their sex life

In Mexico, as in other countries, applications such as Tinder or Bumble are often used by users seeking sexual encounters, but the distancing measures derived from the pandemic caused the closure of public spaces such as bars, shopping centers, gyms and others. According to Bernal, the “fear” of going out may have caused some users to choose to experiment with sex toys.

In several countries, isolation triggered the sale of this type of toy (Photo: .)

In Argentina, the practice of sexting – an exchange of sexual material through texts, photographs or videos on different platforms – gained strength as a way to maintain sexual activity virtually.

In Brazil, the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights launched a primer at the beginning of the month for the LGBT population in which Minister Damares Alves He recommended “sex workers” to try the “virtual service” option.

In Guatemala, Paola Matheu, owner of the store Penelope Love Boutique, which specializes in online erotic games, said its online sales increased 75% from the restrictions. imposed by the government during the pandemic, including the curfew.

She explains that among the most requested toys are stimulators and that more women have requested online purchases.

“In the end, many out of curiosity entered our site and began to see that we are much more than dildos. We have a lot of innovation, a lot of products and people start to make their basic basket and decide ´I stay locked up with me, but I want orgasms ”, he assured.

Although there is no certainty as to who the end users of the products are, Bernal thinks that not only solitary users, but also couples, make purchases in Erotika.

Among the products that are most in demand masturbators stand out among women (which cost 600 pesos, about $ 25) and stimulation products (which cost 3,200 pesos, about $ 130). For couples, the best sellers are oils (which cost 2,000 pesos, about $ 83) and a bondage kit (sex with ties, for the same price).

Before quarantine, 70% of their sales were in physical stores, (Photo: iStock)

Regarding its buyers, Bernal believes that women buy more because the supply is less for men.

Even if its online sales have tripledThe company, like many others that, since they were not essential, had to close, is experiencing an economic crisis. Having 56 physical stores closed has been a serious blow for Erotika, which continues to pay the rent for many of its stores, in addition to its employees’ payrolls.

According to Bernal, 70% of its sales were in physical stores, but trust to get ahead when things get back to everyday.

For now, what companies like Erotika have detected in the midst of the pandemic is that many people, out of shame or taboo, did not enter their physical stores, but online and with home delivery Through companies like Rappi, Cornershop, Amazon and Linio, moral judgments do not enter the equation.

“Now with those delivery methods, just as they ask to have their cake or hamburger delivered, they ask for their sex toy and it is completely anonymous. That social or mental blockade is eliminated “, says Bernal, who believes that this time will be a watershed for new users who took away their fear of feeling pleasure in a different way. “Many who knew us are not going to leave us because it is a pleasure in the end.”

* With information from AP

