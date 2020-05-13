We share this chronicle of the quarantine from Buenos Aires, Argentina

05/11/2020

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Quarantine in Buenos Aires I

Author: Mónica Alcántara Navarro *

Migrant and PhD student in recent history in Argentina

Gel alcohol returned to the shelves of pharmacies, it returned, but at exorbitant prices, in addition, the liquid presentation is still scarce and difficult to get. On the night of Thursday, March 19, President Alberto Fernández officially decreed the beginning of the mandatory quarantine in Argentina for fifteen days; from that moment, we were only allowed to go out to buy food in the premises near our homes, at the pharmacy or bank teller. As the weeks passed, we learned that each time the quarantine period is close to expiring, a new 15-day extension is decreed. I write this text on May 11 and now we know that the inhabitants of the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires, who represent about thirty percent of the total population of the country, will continue to stay at home until the twenty-fourth of the month, without ruling out the possibility that it runs through June.

During the first few days we experienced intense concern that made us wonder if the time would come when we would have to fight each other over food, the supermarket shelves were almost empty and few butchers, chicken shops or greengrocers remained open. Sellers talked about the shortage of basic products and the possibility of looting their shops. On those afternoons of confinement, an official vehicle that I never saw, altered the silence of the confinement with an almost inaudible announcement from which we could distinguish the words, quarantine, covid-19, leave, no, stay, home, that was enough to reaffirm the prohibition to leave.

Fear mixed with uncertainty was felt just going out onto the streets, almost without people, occupied by the sound of birds and trees in autumn, there is no one to collect the dried leaves accumulated on the sidewalks and avenues. What has been abundant are fake news and conspiracy theories. In those days they were also the most restrictive of the confinement, being on the street without justification put us at risk of being intimidated, fined or detained by the police forces, even today, it is necessary to carry a traffic permit. We did not take long to learn of abuses by the police forces in the poor neighborhoods of the capital or the metropolitan area, here they are called villas. As if class condition and skin color pose a greater threat.

In this city, people applaud frequently, they do it when they watch soccer, if a boy or girl gets lost in the street or in a public space, to increase their political protests, when a plane lands in Argentine territory or simply, when something They are moved and they have no other way to express it. The political history of Argentina has originated other forms of sound protests that can be cacerolazos or ruidazos (if, thus, a mixture of noise and screams as a claim) and in this quarantine, they could not be absent.

At first applause of support was established thanking the public health staff at nine o’clock at night. With the passing of days, tensions began between the sectors that in defense of the economy confronted the national government and pressed for the end of the quarantine, the president replied to businessmen that now they had to earn less. So, more applause was promoted, but from the economic groups that felt alluded to discuss who had to earn less, the applause would take place at half past nine to demand that politicians lower their salaries and donate it to public health . Femicides did not stop with the beginning of the mandatory quarantine, gender violence increased with confinement, as of March 30, a cacerolazo (in some places it was a noise) against gender violence was added.

When we already had forty days of confinement, the nights in Buenos Aires exploded in a fusion of cacerolazos, applause, soccer or carnival horns (they are called vuvuzelas here) and screams at the top of their lungs, sometimes they were alive for Alberto Fernández or ” to Argentina ”, others were to whistle the national government or Peronism, depending on the political sympathy of the fighters. The origin of the sounds became less important (at least until that moment) than the possibility of looking out from the terraces, the balconies and gardens, who inhabit smaller and less comfortable houses, resign themselves to the windows, the main thing was to access those minutes that allow anxiety, tedium, anger, frustration over the plans that will no longer be, despair, or the suffocated energy to be circumvented.