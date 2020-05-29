More than 1,500 protection orders for victims of gender violence have been requested by the Public Ministry during the quarantine period established last March due to the spread of the coronavirus here.

Likewise, the public entity, whose function is to promote the action of justice in defense of the legality of the interests of society, has requested from the courts of all jurisdictions around 1,700 arrest warrants and 499 requests for coercion measures. about this type of cases.

Requests for protection, arrest warrants and requests for precautionary measures have been submitted by the Units for Comprehensive Attention to Gender Violence, Intrafamily and Sexual Offenses of the Public Ministry at the national level.

These data were offered by the Attorney General of the Republic, Jean Rodríguez, when participating in the virtual subregional technical dialogue “Digital innovations in response to and attention to domestic violence within the framework of COVID-19”, an initiative of the Inter-American Development Bank ( IDB), with the participation of the ministers and authorities of Central America, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Panama.

Background

During the first two weeks of the quarantine period alone, 813 reports of violence against women and intrafamily were reported. Of these, the authorities issued 206 protection orders for the victims and 185 arrest warrants against the abusers.

This is contained in reports from the Attorney General’s Gender Violence Unit, as of March 19 when the national state of emergency was put into effect, marked to end on April 1.

During that time, the authorities prosecuted 98 cases of gender violence, and a single femicide occurred in El Seibo. At the same time, there were three reports of men trying to kill their partners in Los Alcarrizos, San Juan de la Maguana and San José de Ocoa.

According to the report, which includes the events throughout the national sphere, Santo Domingo Este was the demarcation where the most reports of gender and intra-family violence were registered during the first fourteen days of the quarantine. There were 185 complaints and 11 submissions.

The jurisdiction of Santo Domingo Este is followed by the province of La Altagracia, with 60 complaints and 10 submissions; Santo Domingo Oeste, 59 complaints; San Cristóbal and the National District each registered 58 complaints.

Quickly answers

The attorney pointed out that the Public Ministry has given rapid responses to cases of gender violence, opening new digital channels and other electronic means that have contributed to promoting the complaint.

From the beginning of the pandemic, added the official, “the Dominican government, through the Public Ministry and other key institutions, such as the Ministry of Women and the National System for Emergency and Security Assistance 911, has taken measures to attend to the victims of these crimes ”.

He argued that the limitations on movement imposed to alleviate the pandemic forced the creation of other means so that victims of violence can present their complaints and receive attention from the authorities without having to move from their homes.

He said that in the case of the Dominican Republic, citizens have access to various helplines, such as the Vida 809-200-1202 Line of the Attorney General of the Republic that allows complaints and requests for protection orders.

He noted that during the quarantine, this line has continued to operate on its regular schedule, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. “

She added that other available routes are the Women’s Line of the Ministry of Women, which provides legal and psychological assistance and refers to the shelters; the Line of Happiness of the Vice Presidency of the Republic, for basic psychological assistance, in addition to the 911 System for medical emergencies.

The Attorney General said that while the Public Ministry saw a decrease of more than 50% in complaints of this type, the National Emergency System 911 reported that in the quarantine period, domestic violence increased by 26.6% compared to the same period. of the year 2019 and that violence against women grew by 14.5%.

“That is, the Public Ministry continued to receive face-to-face complaints, although to a lesser degree, but the complaints through the Attorney General’s Life Line and 911 increased,” said Jean Rodríguez.