“Merkel disappeared in an air-raid shelter in Paraguay to never return”: with statements like that, conspiracy theorists sow insecurity. And state of exception by covid-19 provides them with ideal conditions. The origin of the rumor was true news: Angela Merkel disappeared. On March 22, the German Federal Chancellor officially withdrew from the public sphere: as her spokesperson announced, she had to quarantine the coronavirus for 14 days, due to the danger of being infected by her doctor.

In all the media the fact was headline. But, while established newspapers and current affairs programs wondered how a government was going to work with their boss on a remote basis, right-wing conspiracy theorists began to whisper and speculate.

Andreas Albrecht Harlass, an official with the right-wing populist party Alternative to Germany (AfD), conjectured on social media that Merkel was not only out: she would never return, the quarantine was just an excuse. Some of her followers even wanted to know more: the prime minister would be in an air raid shelter in her country house, purchased some years ago in Paraguay.

Well, in the meantime, Merkel came back from quarantine, and obviously wasn’t in Paraguay. But this did not impress the conspirators much, and speculation continues in style.

Real facts, more speculation

Researchers at the University of Münster have closely studied how right-wing conspiracy theories work in times of the covid-19 pandemic. Between January and March 2020, they examined 120,000 posts from various German media outlets on Facebook.

His conclusion was that, in parallel with the comprehensive reporting by the established media, the number of articles in so-called “alternative media”, extreme right publications aimed at facing the mainstream press and political elites, grew.

Interestingly, at the heart, they report on the same verifiable facts, only associating their news with speculation. For example, that the virus would have been created in the laboratory, or that it would be less dangerous than is often claimed.

“The alternative media disseminate their messages subtly, in a harmless-looking communication strategy. Obviously false news does not match this procedure”; analyzes Thorsten Quandt, head of research at the University of Münster. However, populist tendencies are detected in the articles in question.

Researchers call this strategy “pandemic populism”: conspiracy theorists mix the pandemic with established themes: climate change, the wave of refugees and apocalyptic fantasies will end up in the same pot as Sars-cov-2. Merkel, Greta Thunberg, coronavirus refugees: in the end everything is connected in some way.

Although this “pandemic populism” makes up only a fraction of the general news, alternative media have managed to build their own reference system. “In several cases, we saw that their statements were adopted in other vehicles, for example in conspiracy theorists’ channels on YouTube, which serve as a secondary broadcasting system, classifying the messages of alternative media as reliable,” explains Quandt.

In this way, they manage to make the unproven theses themselves appear larger and more proven than they actually are. And so, isolated posts can perfectly compete with large media platforms in terms of reach and interactions.

From conspiracy spheres to the “normal” world

Conspiracy theorists do not believe in chance: for them, small elites are always pulling strings behind the scenes, and they conspire against the people, the simple citizen. The constant news about abuses of power and prevarications by politicians and the powerful feed the arguments of the diffusers of theories.

Platforms such as Russia Today Deutschland or the right-wing magazine Compact advertise directly. “Alternative media, according to their own version, find themselves in an ‘infoguerra’ against democratic parties and parliamentary democracy”, explains Simone Rafael, from the Amadeu António Foundation, to fight ultra-right, racism and anti-Semitism. “They spread insecurity in order to cause the system to collapse.”

And insecurity is not lacking at the moment. The pandemic frightens citizens, even because they notice that political leaders are also painfully groping their way through the crisis. For federal deputy Susann Rüthrich, of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), a member of the German government coalition, it is essential to take this insecurity seriously.

“We need to discuss decisions publicly and make them transparent. It is necessary to play with open cards. In the first phase of the crisis, that went well. Now, in the second phase, we cannot stifle debates.”

The Social Democrat warns that the pressure is increasing, the more the citizens have to renounce their daily routine. With continued insecurity, even those in favor of banning contact and circulation in public are becoming more receptive to populist and conspiratorial content.

For this reason, conspiracy theorists eagerly welcome the voices of personalities who share their speculations. In Germany, soul singer and songwriter Xavier Naidoo recently made headlines with a video in which, in tears, he imagines the beginning of a worldwide liberation action.

According to him, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, only decreed curfews for the coronavirus and sent a large lazaret ship to New York to secretly free multitudes of kidnapped and abused children, who would be trapped in underground tunnel systems.

The explanation why the operation is no longer known is as simple as it is plausible: it is, precisely, secret. Thanks to the degree of projection of artists like Naidoo, this type of story is able to move from conspiracy circles to the world of “normals”.

When fantasies become violence

What danger do conspiracy theories pose to society? Communication expert Thorsten Quandt warns in his study: “Alternative media can contribute to public stunning by building a contradictory, threatening and suspicious worldview that calls into question each ‘official’ statement.”

Of particular concern is the fact that such theories are a central component of the worldview of criminals on the far right. “Exactly among fans of conspiracy theories, we face an image of the world with great pressure to act. They see themselves as the only people capable of stopping the collapse”, warns Simone Rafael, from the Amadeu António Foundation.

The more the covid-19 pandemic has society under control, the more conspiracy theorists can become radicalized: this fear is shared by the president of the German federal parliament, Petra Pau, of the Left Party, for whom the problem is not virtual , but very real.

“Municipal politicians have been especially exposed to threats from the right in recent years. I see the danger – if communities are pressured by the corona and cut certain benefits – that citizens begin to look for culprits. Agitators can take advantage of this.”

A concrete example of the danger to which Pau refers was the murder of Walter Lübcke, head of the regional government of Kassel, in the state of Hesse, in June 2019. His killer, the right-wing radical Stephan E., justified the hate crime to the Christian Democrat’s pro-refugee policy.

