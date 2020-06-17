Due to the new outbreak of the coronavirus COVID-19 that we are experiencing, many people have resorted to quarantine to avoid contagion. At the same time, different stores have closed their doors, which has led consumers to opt for online shopping.

Imagine, that the internet commerce retail sales from 2019 to 2023 have presented a compound annual growth rate of 17.8 as part of the development in the main countries.

According to a study by Cisneros Interactive Audio Advertising in collaboration with Brandwatch, some consumer habits have characterized consumers during this pandemic.

Up to 61 percent of consumers have changed their consumption of regular brands during this quarantine. In addition, 61 percent use their smartphone as the main device for consumption.

It happens that up to 78 percent of consumers believe that advertising is the same or even more important in these times of pandemic.

Among other characteristics of consumers during this pandemic is their demand for a brand with social responsibility. For example, this research also revealed that up to 69 percent of consumers choose brands that show communication efforts to raise awareness and support in this situation.

The importance of social networks:

Up to 63 percent of consumers surveyed noted that social media plays an important role in the decisions they make before consuming a product.

Even Inportal 43 percent of purchase decisions are influenced by Facebook and according to Sales Force 31 percent of Mexican consumers say they use Instagram as the main source of inspiration for purchases.

But it is also fair by these means that brands manage to find out about trends and topics in the mouth of consumers.

Constant monitoring is a strategy that every brand must handle, but also, knowing how to collect and analyze the information that is collected, since not all of it is necessary.

